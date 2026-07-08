Tardive Dyskinesia Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 8.1% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The market for tardive dyskinesia is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036), owing to improved diagnosis, treatment advancements, aging demographics, increased awareness, the launch of emerging therapies such as NBI-1065890 (Neurocrine Biosciences), Bevantolol hydrochloride; SOM3355 (SOM Biotech), LY03015 (Luye Pharma), and others, and global healthcare spending.

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Tardive Dyskinesia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, tardive dyskinesia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Summary

The market size for tardive dyskinesia was found to be USD 4.4 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest tardive dyskinesia treatment market size, approximately 98% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, the total number of prevalent cases of tardive dyskinesia in the 7MM was ~1.7 million.

Leading tardive dyskinesia companies, such as Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Luye Pharma, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Serina Therapeutics, Medicure, and others, are developing new tardive dyskinesia treatment drugs that can be available in the tardive dyskinesia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new tardive dyskinesia treatment drugs that can be available in the tardive dyskinesia market in the coming years. The promising tardive dyskinesia therapies in clinical trials include NBI-1065890, Bevantolol hydrochloride (SOM3355), ACP-271, LY03015, SER-270, TARDOXAL, and others.

Discover tardive dyskinesia latest treatments 2026 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tardive-dyskinesia-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Tardive Dyskinesia Market

Rising Prevalence of Tardive Dyskinesia: The increasing use of antipsychotic medications for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder has contributed to a growing population at risk of developing tardive dyskinesia. Improved recognition of TD among healthcare providers is also leading to higher diagnosis rates, expanding the treatable patient pool.

The increasing use of antipsychotic medications for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder has contributed to a growing population at risk of developing tardive dyskinesia. Improved recognition of TD among healthcare providers is also leading to higher diagnosis rates, expanding the treatable patient pool. Increasing Adoption of VMAT2 Inhibitors: The availability of targeted therapies, particularly VMAT2 inhibitors, has transformed the treatment landscape for TD. Their proven efficacy, favorable safety profiles, and growing physician confidence are driving greater treatment uptake across major markets.

The availability of targeted therapies, particularly VMAT2 inhibitors, has transformed the treatment landscape for TD. Their proven efficacy, favorable safety profiles, and growing physician confidence are driving greater treatment uptake across major markets. Launch of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the tardive dykinesia market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as NBI-1065890 (Neurocrine Biosciences), Bevantolol hydrochloride; SOM3355 (SOM Biotech), LY03015 (Luye Pharma), ACP-271 (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), SER-270 (Serina Therapeutics), TARDOXAL (Medicure), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that despite a limited pipeline, emerging therapies such as SOM3355 and novel GPR88 agonists offer potential for next-generation tardive dyskinesia treatments with improved selectivity, tolerability, and patient adherence.

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Analysis

Currently approved vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors, including Valbenazine (INGREZZA) and Deutetrabenazine (AUSTEDO XR) , represent the current standard of care for tardive dyskinesia, demonstrating significant efficacy in reducing abnormal involuntary movements while maintaining psychiatric stability in most patients.

, represent the current standard of care for tardive dyskinesia, demonstrating significant efficacy in reducing abnormal involuntary movements while maintaining psychiatric stability in most patients. Underdiagnosis remains a major challenge in the tardive dyskinesia landscape, as involuntary movements are frequently misattributed to underlying psychiatric disorders, medication-related effects, or normal aging, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Although therapeutic advances have substantially improved symptom management, currently available treatments are primarily symptomatic and do not address or reverse the underlying neurobiological dysfunction associated with chronic dopamine receptor hypersensitivity.

Existing therapies also present tolerability and safety limitations, including somnolence, fatigue, akathisia, depression risk, and potential cardiovascular adverse events, particularly among elderly patients and those with multiple comorbidities, underscoring the need for therapies with improved safety profiles.

The tardive dyskinesia market remains heavily dominated by VMAT2 inhibitor-based therapies, reflecting limited mechanistic diversity and highlighting a significant unmet need for novel therapeutic approaches capable of benefiting patients who are refractory to, intolerant of, or inadequately controlled with existing treatments.

The clinical pipeline for TD remains relatively limited, with the majority of investigational candidates in preclinical, Phase I, or Phase II development. Neurocrine Biosciences' NBI-1065890 , currently in Phase II clinical trials, is the most advanced emerging asset.

, currently in Phase II clinical trials, is the most advanced emerging asset. Compared with many other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, the tardive dyskinesia pipeline demonstrates a relatively modest level of late-stage innovation, indicating considerable opportunities for future therapeutic development.

Tardive Dyskinesia Competitive Landscape

Some of the tardive dyskinesia drugs under development include NBI-1065890 (Neurocrine Biosciences), Bevantolol hydrochloride; SOM3355 (SOM Biotech), LY03015 (Luye Pharma), ACP-271 (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), SER-270 (Serina Therapeutics), TARDOXAL (Medicure), and others.

Neurocrine Biosciences' NBI-'890 is an investigational, potent, selective, and orally bioavailable vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor discovered and developed by Neurocrine Biosciences for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia (TD). By selectively inhibiting VMAT2, NBI-'890 is designed to regulate dopaminergic signaling and reduce abnormal involuntary movements associated with TD. Given the role of VMAT2 in dopamine regulation, the therapy may also have potential applications in other hyperkinetic movement disorders and central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by dysregulated dopaminergic activity. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for tardive dyskinesia.

SOM Biotech's SOM3355 is an investigational therapy in Phase IIb clinical development for tardive dyskinesia that employs a differentiated multimodal mechanism of action, combining selective β1-adrenergic receptor modulation with inhibition of both VMAT1 and VMAT2. Unlike conventional dopamine-depleting therapies, SOM3355 is intended to reduce involuntary movements while potentially lowering the risk of neuropsychiatric adverse events, including depression, somnolence, anxiety, and akathisia. Supported by encouraging safety and efficacy data from Huntington's disease studies, the candidate is being developed as a potential next-generation treatment for tardive dyskinesia, with the potential to improve both motor symptoms and associated behavioral manifestations.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals' ACP-271 is an investigational small-molecule therapy being developed by Acadia Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The candidate is designed to modulate neurological pathways implicated in abnormal involuntary movements, to provide an effective treatment option that offers improved tolerability and enhanced patient outcomes. ACP-271 is currently in Phase I clinical development for tardive dyskinesia. Acadia Pharmaceuticals expects to initiate its first-in-human clinical study in healthy volunteers during the fourth quarter of 2026

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the tardive dyskinesia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the tardive dyskinesia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform tardive dyskinesia treatment @ Tardive Dyskinesia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Tardive Dyskinesia Market

In May 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences presented real-world data demonstrating the functional impact associated with mild tardive dyskinesia severity and the clinical improvement observed with valbenazine capsules.

presented real-world data demonstrating the functional impact associated with mild tardive dyskinesia severity and the clinical improvement observed with valbenazine capsules. In April 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences presented new real-world evidence showing that adult patients with tardive dyskinesia treated with valbenazine demonstrated higher treatment persistence compared to those receiving deutetrabenazine. The data were presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy 2026 Annual Meeting.

presented new real-world evidence showing that adult patients with tardive dyskinesia treated with valbenazine demonstrated higher treatment persistence compared to those receiving deutetrabenazine. The data were presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy 2026 Annual Meeting. In April 2026, Luye Pharma Group announced that the first subject had been enrolled in a US pharmacokinetic bridging clinical trial of its new molecular entity LY03015. This is the world's first investigational drug designed to inhibit VMAT2 and activate sigma-1 receptor (Sigma-1R). It is intended for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease.

announced that the first subject had been enrolled in a US pharmacokinetic bridging clinical trial of its new molecular entity LY03015. This is the world's first investigational drug designed to inhibit VMAT2 and activate sigma-1 receptor (Sigma-1R). It is intended for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease. In January 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences announced the initiation of its Phase II clinical study of investigational compound NBI-1065890 in adults with tardive dyskinesia.

What is Tardive Dyskinesia?

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a chronic, involuntary movement disorder that most commonly develops after prolonged exposure to dopamine receptor-blocking agents, particularly antipsychotic medications used to treat psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. It is characterized by repetitive, uncontrolled movements of the face, tongue, lips, jaw, and, in some cases, the trunk and extremities, which can significantly impair speech, eating, mobility, and social functioning. TD is believed to result from dopamine receptor hypersensitivity caused by long-term dopamine blockade in the brain. Although the risk increases with the duration and cumulative dose of antipsychotic therapy, TD can also occur after shorter treatment periods and may persist even after the offending medication is discontinued. Early recognition, regular monitoring, and timely intervention are essential, as effective treatments, including vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors, can help reduce symptom severity and improve patients' quality of life.

Tardive Dyskinesia Epidemiology Segmentation

The tardive dyskinesia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current tardive dyskinesia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The United States accounted for ~40% of the total population receiving ≥3 months of antipsychotic therapy across the 7MM in 2025, making it one of the major contributing markets.

The tardive dyskinesia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Antipsychotic Drugs Users

Total ≥3 months Antipsychotic Users

Total Prevalent Cases of Tardive Dyskinesia

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Tardive Dyskinesia

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Tardive Dyskinesia

Total Treated Cases of Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Tardive Dyskinesia Market CAGR 8.1 % Tardive Dyskinesia Market Size in 2025 USD 4.4 Billion Key Tardive Dyskinesia Companies Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Luye Pharma, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Serina Therapeutics, Medicure, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Tardive Dyskinesia Therapies NBI-1065890, Bevantolol hydrochloride (SOM3355), ACP-271, LY03015, SER-270, TARDOXAL, INGREZZA, AUSTEDO XR, and others

Scope of the Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report

Tardive Dyskinesia Patient Population Forecast

Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutics Market Size

Tardive Dyskinesia Pipeline Analysis

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Size and Trends

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Opportunity

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in tardive dyskinesia @ Tardive Dyskinesia Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Tardive Dyskinesia Market Key Insights 2 Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Tardive Dyskinesia 4 Key Events of Tardive Dyskinesia 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Tardive Dyskinesia 6 Tardive Dyskinesia Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA] And Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share of Tardive Dyskinesia By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2026 6.3 Market Share of Tardive Dyskinesia By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Tardive Dyskinesia 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes and Risk Factors 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Diagnosis Algorithm of Tardive Dyskinesia 8 Treatment and Guidelines of Tardive Dyskinesia 8.1. Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Tardive Dyskinesia 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.2.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Tardive Dyskinesia in the 7MM 9.2.2 Total Treated Cases of Tardive Dyskinesia in the 7MM 9.3 The US 9.3.1 Total Antipsychotic Drugs Users in the US 9.3.2 Total ≥3 months Antipsychotic Users in the US 9.3.3 Tardive dyskinesia Prevalent Cases in the US 9.3.4 Tardive Dyskinesia Severity-specific Prevalent Cases in the US 9.3.5 Tardive Dyskinesia Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the US 9.3.6 Tardive Dyskinesia Treated Cases in the US 9.4 EU4 and the UK 9.5 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Tardive Dyskinesia 11 Marketed Therapies of Tardive Dyskinesia 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies 11.2 Valbenazine (INGREZZA): Neurocrine Biosciences/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation/ Janssen Pharmaceutical 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Deutetrabenazine (AUSTEDO): Teva Pharmaceuticals 12 Emerging Tardive Dyskinesia Therapies 12.1 Competitive Landscape of Emerging Therapies 12.2 NBI-'890: Neurocrine Biosciences 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 SOM3355: SOM Biotech 13 Tardive Dyskinesia Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Tardive Dyskinesia Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Tardive Dyskinesia Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Tardive Dyskinesia in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Tardive Dyskinesia Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Tardive Dyskinesia in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Tardive Dyskinesia by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Tardive Dyskinesia Market Size 13.8 Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Market Size 14 Unmet Needs of Tardive Dyskinesia 15 SWOT Analysis of Tardive Dyskinesia 16 KOL Views of Tardive Dyskinesia 16.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Tardive Dyskinesia 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Tardive Dyskinesia Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report Methodology

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