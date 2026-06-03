RAMALLAH, Palestine, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taawon (The Welfare Association), in partnership with the Palestinian Museum, has launched a fundraising campaign in Malaysia in support of its Noor Program, a long-term initiative dedicated to caring for orphaned children in Gaza.

Taawon (Welfare Association) Launches Gaza Orphan Program (Noor) Fundraising Campaign in Kuala Lumpur with the Support of H.E. Zulkifli Bin Hassan and MAHAR as Main Partner

The campaign was launched at a special event in Kuala Lumpur held under the patronage of H.E. Zulkifli Bin Hassan, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office for Religious Affairs, and with the support of notable Malaysian figures and institutions. The main partner for the campaign in Malaysia is MAHAR — Malaysian Aid and Humanitarian Relief, led by Honorary Board Member Nurul Izzah Binti Anwar and Director Jismi Johari.

The launch comes as part of a wider effort by Taawon and the Palestinian Museum to foster deeper Palestinian-Malaysian partnerships, bringing together humanitarian support for Gaza's children with cultural cooperation aimed at preserving and sharing Palestinian heritage, history, and identity.

During the visit, Taawon highlighted the urgent humanitarian crisis facing children in Gaza and emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships to support their welfare, safety, and dignity. Taawon Chairman Dr. Nabil Qaddumi said: "Malaysian people are very supportive of the Palestinian cause, and Taawon wants to leverage that support by working with like-minded groups. Among the platforms discussed were crowd funding campaigns and exhibitions."

The humanitarian dimension of the campaign remains central. Taawon Director-General Dr. Tareq Emtairah said: "The genocide war in Gaza since October 2023 has left 64,000 children orphaned, with more than half below the age of six. Taawon is currently caring for 20,000 of them."

He added: "They also need mental and psychological support because most of them wake up in fear because of the sound of the bombing and are very traumatized. Taawon will commit to supporting them until they reach 18 years old." He further stressed: "Children are the most vulnerable group in Gaza. Taawon wants to create a safe environment for them so that they can grow up enjoying dignified living."

Alongside the launch of the Noor Program fundraising campaign, the visit also opened new avenues for cultural cooperation between Palestinian and Malaysian institutions. The Palestinian Museum's participation helped generate discussions around archives, museums, public education, exhibitions, and possible long-term collaborations with Malaysian cultural organizations.

Palestinian Museum Director-General Amer Shomali said: "Now we are in conversations with Malaysian organizations and galleries in exploring ideas to set up something like a virtual Palestinian museum in Kuala Lumpur."

Taawon and the Palestinian Museum said the Malaysia campaign reflects a broader approach to building lasting partnerships across Southeast Asia — partnerships that can support Gaza's orphaned children, preserve Palestinian heritage, and bring Palestine's story closer to wider regional audiences.

Through the Noor Program, Taawon seeks to provide orphaned children in Gaza not only with immediate care, but with sustained support until adulthood, including education, health care, psychosocial support, protection, and pathways to dignified living.

The campaign in Malaysia marks a significant step in expanding regional solidarity into practical, long-term support for Palestinian children and communities, while also deepening cultural bridges between Palestine and Malaysia.

CONTACT: Watheq Saffarini, 00970 2415130, smedia@taawon.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994177/Palestinian_Museum_Taawon.jpg