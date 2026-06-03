T-cell Malignancies Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The T-cell malignancies market is projected to undergo a gradual transformation rather than a sudden disruption, fueled by continuous incremental innovations, growing adoption of biomarker-based patient stratification, and rising awareness of the disease landscape. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301) (Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), Lacutamab (IPH4102) (Innate Pharma), Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine) (Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical), Duvelisib (COPIKTRA) (Secura Bio), and others will further fuel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published T-cell Malignancies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, T-cell malignancies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

T-cell Malignancies Market Summary

The market size for T-cell malignancies was found to be USD 1.8 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest T-cell malignancies treatment market size, approximately 69% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, the total number of incident cases of T-cell malignancies in the 7MM were ~15,500 .

. Leading T-cell malignancies companies, such as Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions, Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Secura Bio, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Cstone Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Genfleet Therapeutics, Sellas Life Sciences, Boryung Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing new T-cell malignancies treatment drugs that can be available in the T-cell malignancies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new T-cell malignancies treatment drugs that can be available in the T-cell malignancies market in the coming years. The promising T-cell malignancies therapies in clinical trials include HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301), PTX-100, Lacutamab (IPH4102), Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine), Duvelisib (COPIKTRA), Golidocitinib (AZD4205/DZD4205), Sugemalimab (CEJEMLY/ CS1001), Tolinapant (ASTX660), AUTO4, Soquelitinib (CPI-818), Tambiciclib (GFH009/SLS009), Bosmolisib (BR101801), and others.

and others. In 2036, among all the therapies for T-cell malignancies, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS) in the US.

Discover the T-cell lymphoma drug market trends @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/t-cell-malignancies-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the T-cell Malignancies Market

Rising T-cell Malignancies Incidence: The rising burden of T-cell malignancies, especially among the elderly population, continues to fuel market growth. In the US, nearly 15,500 new cases of T-cell malignancies were recorded in 2025, and the incidence is projected to rise further during the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to an aging demographic, along with advancements in molecular classification and diagnostic technologies that are improving disease detection rates.

The rising burden of T-cell malignancies, especially among the elderly population, continues to fuel market growth. In the US, nearly new cases of T-cell malignancies were recorded in 2025, and the incidence is projected to rise further during the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to an aging demographic, along with advancements in molecular classification and diagnostic technologies that are improving disease detection rates. Rising Opportunities in GGT1-Targeted Therapies: Growing evidence supporting PTX-100's enhanced efficacy and improved safety profile compared with LYMPHIR underscores an expanding opportunity for drug developers to advance therapies focused on GGT1 inhibition.

Growing evidence supporting enhanced efficacy and improved safety profile compared with underscores an expanding opportunity for drug developers to advance therapies focused on GGT1 inhibition. Robust and Diversified Pipeline: The pipeline is advancing rapidly with the development of dual-target, multi-antigen, and next-generation therapies aimed at addressing relapse, antigen escape, and durability challenges. These emerging approaches are anticipated to enhance efficacy across diverse tumor types while delivering more durable long-term clinical outcomes.

The pipeline is advancing rapidly with the development of aimed at addressing relapse, antigen escape, and durability challenges. These emerging approaches are anticipated to enhance efficacy across diverse tumor types while delivering more durable long-term clinical outcomes. Launch of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the T-cell malignancies are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301) (Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), Lacutamab (IPH4102) (Innate Pharma), Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine) (Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical), Duvelisib (COPIKTRA) (Secura Bio), Golidocitinib (AZD4205/DZD4205) (Dizal Pharmaceuticals), Sugemalimab (CEJEMLY/ CS1001) (Cstone Pharmaceuticals), Tolinapant (ASTX660) (Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals), AUTO4 (Autolus Therapeutics), Soquelitinib (CPI-818) (Corvus Pharmaceuticals), Tambiciclib (GFH009/SLS009) (Genfleet Therapeutics/Sellas Life Sciences), Bosmolisib (BR101801) (Boryung Pharmaceutical), and others.

Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, said that several promising late-stage therapies for CTCL (HyBryte, PTX-100, lacutamab) and targeted biologics for PTCL are progressing through Phase II/III trials, representing significant potential to address unmet needs and drive future market growth.

T-cell Malignancies Market Analysis

CHOP continues to serve as the standard frontline treatment for PTCL; however, there remains a considerable unmet need for patients who are unable to tolerate cytotoxic chemotherapy.

continues to serve as the standard frontline treatment for PTCL; however, there remains a considerable unmet need for patients who are unable to tolerate cytotoxic chemotherapy. Currently, ADCETRIS is the only approved first-line therapy, underscoring the limited advancement in the treatment landscape. Moreover, attempts to improve outcomes through CHOP-based combination regimens have generally been unsuccessful due to heightened toxicity and the absence of biologically driven treatment strategies.

is the only approved first-line therapy, underscoring the limited advancement in the treatment landscape. Moreover, attempts to improve outcomes through CHOP-based combination regimens have generally been unsuccessful due to heightened toxicity and the absence of biologically driven treatment strategies. The current PTCL therapeutic landscape includes approved agents such as brentuximab vedotin by Takeda for CD30-positive disease, romidepsin from Bristol Myers Squibb , belinostat by Acrotech BioPharma , mogamulizumab from Kyowa Kirin , crizotinib developed by Pfizer , and valemetostat tosilate from Daiichi Sankyo for select subtypes. However, these therapies largely offer limited efficacy confined to specific patient subgroups.

from , by , from , developed by , and from for select subtypes. However, these therapies largely offer limited efficacy confined to specific patient subgroups. In relapsed/refractory CTCL, several therapies such as POTELIGEO, ADCETRIS, and ZOLINZA have received approval, yet no therapy has been approved for frontline treatment, emphasizing a major unmet clinical and regulatory need in this setting.

have received approval, yet no therapy has been approved for frontline treatment, emphasizing a major unmet clinical and regulatory need in this setting. The evolving pipeline for T-cell malignancies features several investigational candidates, including HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301) being developed by Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions, PTX-100 from Prescient Therapeutics, Lacutamab (IPH4102) by Innate Pharma, EQ101 from Equillium, BI-1808 by BioInvent International AB, DR-01 from Dren Bio, Duvelisib by Secura Bio, Golidocitinib from Dizal Pharmaceuticals, and Sugemalimab developed by CStone Pharmaceuticals, among others.

T-cell Malignancies Competitive Landscape

Some of the T-cell malignancies drugs under development include HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301) (Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), Lacutamab (IPH4102) (Innate Pharma), Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine) (Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical), Duvelisib (COPIKTRA) (Secura Bio), Golidocitinib (AZD4205/DZD4205) (Dizal Pharmaceuticals), Sugemalimab (CEJEMLY/ CS1001) (Cstone Pharmaceuticals), Tolinapant (ASTX660) (Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals), AUTO4 (Autolus Therapeutics), Soquelitinib (CPI-818) (Corvus Pharmaceuticals), Tambiciclib (GFH009/SLS009) (Genfleet Therapeutics/Sellas Life Sciences), Bosmolisib (BR101801) (Boryung Pharmaceutical), and others.

Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions' HyBryte is a topical ointment formulated with hypericin, recognized as one of the most light-sensitive compounds identified to date. The treatment is administered by applying a thin layer to CTCL lesions, which are then covered for 18–24 hours before being exposed to a focused visible light source. Upon activation by visible light, hypericin induces the destruction of malignant T cells within the CTCL lesions.

Soligenix received a subcontract under the US FDA Orphan Products Development grant program, initially valued at nearly USD 1.1 million over four years, to support an expanded clinical study evaluating HyBryte for the treatment of CTCL.

Prescient Therapeutics' PTX-100 is a novel first-in-class agent designed to inhibit a key enzyme involved in cancer cell growth, thereby interfering with the oncogenic Ras signaling pathway. The therapy is currently being investigated in a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory CTCL and may advance into a Phase IIb registration-enabling study.

Secura Bio's Duvelisib (COPIKTRA) is an oral Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor and the first dual PI3Kδ/PI3Kγ inhibitor approved in the United States. These enzymes are known to contribute to the growth and survival of malignant cells. Aberrant PI3K signaling is associated with tumor cell proliferation and is believed to support the development and persistence of a favorable tumor microenvironment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the T-cell malignancies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the T-cell malignancies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about emerging therapies in T-cell malignancies @ T-cell Malignancies Drugs

Recent Developments in the T-cell Malignancies Market

In March 2026, Prescient Therapeutics is advancing enrolment in its Phase II clinical trial for lead asset PTX-100, with new research highlighting steady progress across trial execution, regulatory milestones, and funding, while pointing to valuation upside from current levels.

is advancing enrolment in its Phase II clinical trial for lead asset PTX-100, with new research highlighting steady progress across trial execution, regulatory milestones, and funding, while pointing to valuation upside from current levels. In December 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals announced the presentation of final data from its Phase I/Ib trial of soquelitinib in patients with T-cell lymphoma at ASH 2025. These results provide the foundation for the ongoing registration Phase III trial in r/r PTCL.

announced the presentation of final data from its Phase I/Ib trial of soquelitinib in patients with T-cell lymphoma at ASH 2025. These results provide the foundation for the ongoing registration Phase III trial in r/r PTCL. In November 2025, Innate announced that the US FDA had completed its review of the confirmatory Phase III protocol for lacutamab in CTCL, with no further comments, clearing the trial to proceed.

What are T-cell Malignancies?

T-cell malignancies are a diverse group of cancers that arise from abnormal or uncontrolled growth of T lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that plays a central role in the body's immune defense. These malignancies include both T-cell leukemias and T-cell lymphomas, such as peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). Although relatively rare compared to B-cell cancers, T-cell malignancies are often aggressive, biologically complex, and associated with poor prognosis due to limited treatment options and high relapse rates. Symptoms may include enlarged lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, skin lesions, fatigue, and immune dysfunction. Advances in molecular profiling and immunotherapy are helping to improve understanding of these diseases and are driving the development of targeted therapies, novel antibodies, CAR-T approaches, and epigenetic treatments for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

T-cell Malignancies Epidemiology Segmentation

The T-cell malignancies epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current T-cell malignancies patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. CTCL represents approximately 2–4% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas, classifying it as an orphan malignancy. Mycosis fungoides is the predominant subtype, accounting for ~55–65% of CTCL cases.

The T-cell malignancies treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of T-cell Malignancies

PTCL-specific Incident Cases Total Incident Cases of PTCL Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL Line-wise Treated Cases of PTCL

CTCL-specific Incident Cases Total Incident Cases of CTCL Type-specific Cases of CTCL Gender-specific Cases of CTCL Stage-specific Cases of CTCL Treatment-eligible Pool for Early and Advanced Stages



T-cell Malignancies Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. T-cell Malignancies Market CAGR 5.2 % T-cell Malignancies Market Size in 2025 USD 1.8 Billion Key T-cell Malignancies Companies Soligenix, Sterling Pharma Solutions, Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Secura Bio, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Cstone Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Genfleet Therapeutics, Sellas Life Sciences, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Pfizer (Seagen), Takeda, Helsinn Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Huya Bioscience International (Huyabio), Solasia Pharma, Nippon Kayaku, Acrotech Biopharma, Mundipharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and others Key T-cell Malignancies Therapies HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301), PTX-100, Lacutamab (IPH4102), Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine), Duvelisib (COPIKTRA), Golidocitinib (AZD4205/DZD4205), Sugemalimab (CEJEMLY/ CS1001), Tolinapant (ASTX660), AUTO4, Soquelitinib (CPI-818), Tambiciclib (GFH009/SLS009), Bosmolisib (BR101801), POTELIGEO, ADCETRIS, VALCHLOR/LEDAGA, LYMPHIR/REMITORO/E7777/ONTAK, XALKORI, HIYASTA, DARVIAS, FOLOTYN/DIFOLTA, ISTODAX, BELEODAQ, MUNDESINE, EZHARMIA, and others

Scope of the T-cell Malignancies Market Report

T-cell Malignancies Patient Population Forecast

T-cell Malignancies Therapeutics Market Size

T-cell Malignancies Pipeline Analysis

T-cell Malignancies Market Size and Trends

T-cell Malignancies Market Opportunity

T-cell Malignancies Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on T-cell Malignancies

T-cell Malignancies Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the T-cell malignancies competitive landscape @ T-cell Malignancies Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 T-cell Malignancies Market Key Insights 2 T-cell Malignancies Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 T-cell Malignancies Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share By Early-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2025 in the 7MM 6.2 Market Share By Late-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share By Early-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2036 in the 7MM 6.4 Market Share By Late-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2036 in the 7MM 6.5 Market Share (%) Distribution By PTCL Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 6.6 Market Share (%) Distribution By PTCL Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview of T-cell Malignancies 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Stages 7.5 Pathogenesis 7.6 Diagnosis 8 Treatment of T-cell Malignancies 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of T-cell Malignancies 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Total Incident Cases of T-cell Malignancies in the 7MM 9.2.1 Total Incident Cases of CTCL in the 7MM 9.2.2 Total Incident Cases of PTCL in the 7MM 9.3 CTCL Patient Burden 9.3.1 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3.2 The United States 9.3.2.1 Total Incident Cases of CTCL in the United States 9.3.2.2 Type-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States 9.3.2.3 Gender-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States 9.3.2.4 Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States 9.3.2.5 Treatment-Eligible Pool For Early and Advanced Stages in the United States 9.3.3 EU4 and the UK 9.3.4 Japan 9.4 PTCL Patient Burden 10 Patient Journey of T-cell Malignancies 11 Marketed T-cell Malignancies Drugs 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of CTCL 11.2 Marketed Competitive Landscape of PTCL 11.3 Mogamulizumab (POTELIGEO): Kyowa Hakko Kirin 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.4 Clinical Development 11.3.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.3.5 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.3.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 Brentuximab Vedotin (ADCETRIS): Pfizer (Seagen) and Takeda 11.5 Mechlorethamine (VALCHLOR/LEDAGA): Helsinn Therapeutics 11.6 Denileukin Diftitox (LYMPHIR/REMITORO/E7777/ONTAK): Citius Pharmaceuticals 11.7 Crizotinib (XALKORI): Pfizer 11.8 Tucidinostat (HIYASTA): Huya Bioscience International (Huyabio) 11.9 Darinaparsin (DARVIAS): Solasia Pharma/ Nippon Kayaku 11.1 Pralatrexate (FOLOTYN/DIFOLTA): Acrotech Biopharma/Mundipharma 11.11 Romidepsin (ISTODAX): Bristol Myers Squibb 11.12 Belinostat (BELEODAQ): Acrotech Biopharma 11.13 Forodesine Hydrochloride (MUNDESINE): Mundipharma 11.14 Valemetostat Tosilate (EZHARMIA): Daiichi Sankyo 12 Emerging T-cell Malignancies Therapies 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of CTCL 12.2 Emerging Competitive Landscape of PTCL 12.3 HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301): Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.3.3 Clinical Development 12.3.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.4 PTX-100: Prescient Therapeutics 12.5 Lacutamab (IPH4102): Innate Pharma 12.6 Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine): Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical 12.7 Duvelisib (COPIKTRA): Secura Bio 12.8 Golidocitinib (AZD4205/DZD4205): Dizal Pharmaceuticals 12.9 Sugemalimab (CEJEMLY/ CS1001): Cstone Pharmaceuticals 12.10 Tolinapant (ASTX660): Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals 12.11 AUTO4: Autolus Therapeutics 12.12 Soquelitinib (CPI-818): Corvus Pharmaceuticals 12.13 Tambiciclib (GFH009/SLS009): Genfleet Therapeutics/ Sellas Life Sciences 12.14 Bosmolisib (BR101801): Boryung Pharmaceutical 13 T-cell Malignancies Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 T-cell Malignancies Market Outlook 13.1.1 CTCL Therapeutic Landscape: Current and Emerging 13.1.2 PTCL Therapeutic Landscape: Current and Emerging 13.2 Conjoint Analysis 13.2.1 CTCL Assessment 13.2.2 PTCL Assessment 13.3 Key T-cell Malignancies Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3.1 Cost Assumptions of CTCL 13.3.2 Cost Assumptions of PTCL 13.4 Total Market Size of T-cell Malignancies in the 7MM 13.4.1 Total Market Size of CTCL in the 7MM 13.4.2 Total Market Size of PTCL in the 7MM 13.5 CTCL 13.5.1 The United States T-cell Malignancies Market Size 13.5.1.1 Total Market Size of CTCL in the United States 13.5.1.2 Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in the United States 13.5.1.3 Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in Second-Line and Above in the United States 13.5.1.4 Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in the United States 13.5.1.5 Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies n Second-Line and Above in the United States 13.5.2 EU4 and the UK Market Size 13.5.3 Japan 13.6 PTCL Market Size 13.6.1 The United States T-cell Malignancies Market 13.6.1.1 Total Market Size of PTCL in the United States 13.6.1.2 Market Size of PTCL By Therapies in the United States 13.6.2 EU4 and the UK T-cell Malignancies Market 13.6.3 Japan T-cell Malignancies Market 14 Unmet Needs of T-cell Malignancies 15 SWOT Analysis of T-cell Malignancies 16 KOL Views of T-cell Malignancies 17 T-cell Malignancies Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of T-cell Malignancies 18 Bibliography 19 Report Methodology

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