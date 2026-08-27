Systemair wins data centre cooling order worth SEK 60 million

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has received an order for air-based data centre cooling solutions valued approximately SEK 60 million (5.4 MEUR). The order was placed for a new data centre in Finland. Deliveries are scheduled to commence at the beginning of 2027.

Systemair is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient ventilation products. The order comprises Geniox Tera Fanwall units. Production will take place in our Turkish facility. Systemair's Geniox Tera Fanwall provides flexible, compact and modular solutions, with integrated controls and sensors for smooth operation.

"Systemair has a diversified customer base. Mission-critical hyperscale data centres require cooling solutions that combine high energy efficiency with exceptional reliability – and we are seeing a growing demand for energy-efficient data centre cooling as AI-related investments continue to expand," said Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

The data centre in Finland will utilise waste heat recovery from the cooling units, with the recovered heat contributing to the local district heating network.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, robert.larsson@systemair.com, +46 72 232 95 70

Anders Ulff, CFO, anders.ulff@systemair.com, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-wins-data-centre-cooling-order-worth-sek-60-million,c4388183