Symend Launches SymendConverse, the First Conversational AI for Collections Built on Behavioral Science

Agentic voice AI personalizes every inbound and outbound call to each customer's situation — lifting recovery and cutting cost-per-contact without adding headcount

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symend, the behavioral-science engagement platform that has cured more than 250 million delinquencies and recovered over $50 billion for the world's largest enterprises, today launched SymendConverse, the first conversational, agentic AI for collections grounded in behavioral science.

SymendConverse - Conversational AI for Collections Fueled by AI

Every enterprise scaling collections hits the same wall: hire more agents, or leave unresponsive customers untreated. Generic voice bots were supposed to break that trade-off. They haven't. They read one script to every customer, miss the signals a person gives mid-call, and run in a silo from the email and SMS reaching that same customer.

SymendConverse closes the gap. It holds natural, personalized conversations that adapt in real time to each customer's situation, feeds every outcome back into that customer's digital journey, and pulls digital engagement data forward to sharpen the next call — so voice and digital finally operate as one system.

What makes it different is the science underneath. Unlike general-purpose virtual agents retrofitted for collections, SymendConverse is purpose-built for delinquency engagement and grounded in Symend's Delinquency Archetypes, which classify customers by their capacity to pay and readiness to act. A high-capacity, high-readiness customer hears respectful urgency and loss-aversion framing to help them avoid a late fee. A customer facing hardship hears empathy, reassurance, and a clear walk-through of their options. The system negotiates against real payment capacity instead of a fixed script, leaves personalized voicemails when no one picks up, and hands off to live agents with full context — the conversation, the customer's archetype, and the recommended next move — so customers never repeat themselves and agents resolve faster.

"When we founded Symend, the goal was to make a hard, often dehumanizing process more human — to help people clear a past-due bill before it ever reaches a third-party collector," said Hanif Joshaghani, Co-Founder and CEO of Symend. "For years the industry treated voice and digital as separate worlds, and treated every customer on the phone like a file number. SymendConverse listens, adapts to the person on the other end of the line, and works as one system with every other channel. Behavioral science is what separates a script from a conversation — it's how you recover more revenue while actually keeping the customer."

Key capabilities

Archetype-driven personalization — every call's tone, approach, and tactics are shaped by the customer's Delinquency Archetype, not a one-size-fits-all flow.

every call's tone, approach, and tactics are shaped by the customer's Delinquency Archetype, not a one-size-fits-all flow. Real-time negotiation — the AI adjusts to each customer's responses and actual payment capacity, offering flexible options instead of rigid, pre-set replies.

the AI adjusts to each customer's responses and actual payment capacity, offering flexible options instead of rigid, pre-set replies. Natural, localized conversations — adapts voice, tone, and accent to each customer and region, with empathy that responds to real-time behavioral signals.

adapts voice, tone, and accent to each customer and region, with empathy that responds to real-time behavioral signals. A closed loop with digital channels — call outcomes automatically update Symend Scores and refine email and SMS journeys, while digital data sharpens call timing and approach — one source of truth across voice and digital.

call outcomes automatically update Symend Scores and refine email and SMS journeys, while digital data sharpens call timing and approach — one source of truth across voice and digital. Warm agent handoffs — transfers carry full conversation context and customer psychology, not just basic call history.

transfers carry full conversation context and customer psychology, not just basic call history. Continuous optimization at scale — every interaction trains the engine over time, laying the foundation for expanding autonomous agent capabilities.

Built to fit the stack enterprises already run. SymendConverse works with the conversational voice technology enterprises already use. Rather than locking customers into a single engine, it's built to be compatible with leading voice and contact-center platforms and to evolve as voice technology and large language models advance. Symend supplies the collections strategy, behavioral science, and orchestration; the underlying voice can be swapped or upgraded over time, so enterprises adopt new capabilities without re-platforming.

SymendConverse joins Symend's portfolio alongside SymendCure for behavioral-science–driven debt recovery and SymendPrevent for bill protection and churn reduction. It is available now to enterprise telecommunications, financial services, utilities, auto financing, and credit union organizations. Symend is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, and CCPA compliant.

To request a demo, visit www.symend.com.

About Symend

Symend is the AI-driven behavioral science engagement platform that helps the world's largest enterprises resolve past-due accounts while preserving the customer relationship. By pairing behavioral science with AI across voice, email, and SMS, Symend has cured more than 250 million delinquencies and recovered over $50 billion for leading telecom, financial services, and utility organizations. Learn more at www.symend.com.

Media Contact: Robert Clarke, robert.clarke@symend.com