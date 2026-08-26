Symbos Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Australian Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for its Customer Experience Management Services

The company is setting a new benchmark in Australian CXM through outcome-focused commercial models, strategic consulting, and technology-enabled service delivery.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Symbos has received the 2026 Australian Customer Experience Management Services Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for its differentiated approach to delivering measurable business value. The recognition reflects Symbos' ability to challenge conventional service models, align solutions with evolving enterprise priorities, and create greater value for organizations navigating an increasingly complex CX landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Symbos excelled in both, demonstrating a clear ability to align its growth strategy with changing buyer expectations while executing an integrated portfolio of customer experience, enterprise enablement, digital enablement, and managed services capabilities.

"Symbos has distinguished itself by identifying a structural gap in Australia's CXM services market and building a proposition around the outcomes customers increasingly demand. Its combination of consulting-led engagement, outcome-based commercial models, technology integration, and a flexible delivery footprint demonstrates a differentiated approach to customer experience transformation," said Krishna Baidya, VP, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, consulting-led solution design, technology integration, and outcome-based engagements, Symbos has rapidly assembled capabilities designed around evolving enterprise requirements. Backed by Allegro Funds, the company strengthened its position through acquisitions spanning receivables management, debt collection software, and revenue operations, with each capability contributing to a broader customer experience management ecosystem.

Innovation remains central to Symbos' approach. Its Symbos Edge environment connects partner technologies for routing, virtual agents, knowledge management, and analytics into a single, white-labeled solution. This enables clients to focus on business outcomes rather than individual technology platforms, while supporting digital front doors designed to achieve 30% to 40% containment targets.

"We believe the future is AI-first, but distinctly human. Technology brings intelligence and scale; people bring judgement, empathy and creativity. Powered by a great culture, that's how Symbos turns AI into exceptional human experiences and better outcomes," said Avik Choudhuri, Group CEO at Symbos.

Symbos' customer-first approach further strengthens its market position. The company embeds consulting into every bid, beginning with an assessment of the client's value chain, customer pain points, and opportunities for transformation before developing a solution blueprint. Its Convergence model extends this engagement beyond implementation through executive forums, quarterly roadmap cycles, and innovation councils that keep transformation and outcome commitments at the center of the client relationship.

Company-reported results demonstrate the potential impact of this model across diverse sectors. In financial services, a Symbos engagement delivered a 21% uplift in cross-sell conversion and a 20% reduction in cost-to-serve. For a regional water utility, its redesigned operation deflected 62% of inbound contacts and recorded zero critical system failures during peak disruption events. In healthcare insurance, its generative AI layer achieved 92% accuracy in categorizing interactions and reduced investigation times by 70%.

Frost & Sullivan commends Symbos for establishing a differentiated position in Australia's customer experience management services market. Its outcome-oriented commercial model, consulting-led approach, technology capabilities, and flexible delivery footprint demonstrate strategic agility and a strong focus on measurable customer value. Company-reported CXM revenue grew approximately 55% between 2023 and 2025, while its client base expanded from 90 to 225 organizations, further reflecting the momentum behind its growth strategy.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates excellence in developing and implementing strategies that create measurable customer and competitive impact. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, strategic execution, and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Symbos

Symbos is an Australian-owned organisation delivering innovative, digitally powered customer experience. It delivers AI-first human experiences through solutions that integrate empathy, technology and a culture committed to trust, innovation and real outcomes.

Symbos has over 2,000 people across five delivery locations in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the Philippines and South Africa. The organisation supports more than 250 clients, many with relationships spanning more than 25 years, and has been recognised with more than 50 awards for service excellence. Symbos bring deep capability across front and back of house operations.

Contact:

Anastasia Aivaliotis

E: hello@symbos.com