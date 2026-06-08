sweelin® Clinical Trial Results Published in Leading Journal, Food Chemistry, Confirming Blood Glucose Safety

This world's first clinical study on sweet proteins, reflects the clinical relevance of Amai Protein's sweelin®. The double-blind, randomized, crossover clinical study confirmed that sweelin® does not affect blood glucose, insulin and GLP-1 levels compared to stevia and dextrose in healthy adults.

sweelin® is a next-generation sweet protein that enables significant sugar reduction and replaces conventional sweeteners with a protein-based alternative, designed to deliver superior clean taste, competitive cost, and improved formulation performance.

REHOVOT, Israel, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amai Proteins announces another milestone for sweelin®. The world's first human clinical trial on the metabolic effects of sweet proteins is now published by Food Chemistry journal, one of the most widely cited peer-reviewed journals in food science. With an impact factor of 9.8., Food Chemistry journal represents an important platform for advancing scientific innovation in food and nutrition.

The publication further strengthens the scientific foundation supporting sweelin® and its use in next-generation reduced-sugar food and beverage products.

With this publication milestone, Amai Proteins further accelerates product trials and advances commercial discussions with U.S. food and beverage customers, supporting faster market adoption.

This achievement builds on the company's recent regulatory successes, including FDA GRAS approval granted on February 4, 2026 and approval as Food Additive by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in May 2026. Combined, these milestones mark significant progress in validating both the safety, clinical relevance, and regulatory readiness of the product, strengthening its commercial pathway in the U.S. market and beyond.

"Although not required by regulatory authorities, Amai Proteins decided to conduct this study to enhance consumer and market confidence in the safety and health profile of sweelin®." said Dr. Amir Guttman, CEO of Amai Proteins. "sweelin® can help consumers globally who are trying to reduce added sugars in their diet but don't want to compromise on taste or health."

The publication in Food Chemistry delivers independent scientific validation from the most relevant journal for ingredient chemistry and functionality, it strengthens commercial credibility, and differentiates sweelin® in a competitive sweetener landscape, directly supporting customer adoption and global expansion.

Amai Proteins' study was conducted at the Clinical Research Center (CRC) of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) under strict Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards. It tested the effects of sweelin® in a randomized, double-blind, crossover design. Participants consumed beverages sweetened with sweelin®, glucose, or stevia, matched for sweetness intensity equivalent to 75 grams of glucose in a standard Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT). Blood glucose, insulin, and GLP-1 levels were monitored for 120 minutes.

All participants completed the study with no dropouts or test-item–related adverse events. The results confirmed that even high doses of sweelin® do not impact blood glucose, insulin, or GLP-1 levels in healthy individuals.

These findings highlight sweelin® as a scientifically validated, metabolically neutral sugar alternative. For consumers, it offers a safe option to reduce added sugars without impacting blood glucose or insulin levels, while for food and beverage manufacturers, sweelin® provides an effective ingredient to create low-sugar or sugar-free products that maintain the sweetness consumers crave, supporting the growing demand for healthier choices without compromising taste.

Reference: Lifshitz, Yael, et al. "sweelin®, a novel sweet protein, does not affect blood glucose and insulin levels–a double-blind, crossover, randomized study." Food Chemistry 520 (2026): 149790.‏

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2026.149790

About Amai Proteins

Amai Proteins develops, scales and commercializes proprietary sweet proteins for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. The company's technology platform combines precision fermentation and advanced food technology to develop scalable, high-performance and great tasting protein ingredients.

Amai's lead product, sweelin®, is a monellin-based sweet protein inspired by the serendipity berry and is on average 3,000 times sweeter than sugar on a weight basis. The product is designed for stability, affordability, and compatibility with industrial food processing applications.

Produced through precision fermentation, sweelin® can be used in a wide variety of food & beverages, confectionery, chewing gum, condiments, and dietary supplements. Amai works with leading food and supplement manufacturers to enable up to 70% sugar reduction without compromising taste, cost, or sustainability.

For more information:

Dr. Amir Guttman, CEO, Amai Proteins

press@amaiproteins.com