Swatten: Reliable Solar and Energy Storage Solutions for the African Market

DAKAR, Senegal, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 16 years of experience in the African power sector, Swatten is accelerating the development of residential and C&I energy storage across Africa.

As a specialized brand of Sieyuan Electric dedicated to residential and C&I energy storage, Swatten brings to the African market the safety and reliability standards derived from the power grid industry.

Founded in 1993 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since 2004, Sieyuan Electric has been developing electrical technologies, energy equipment, and engineering services worldwide for more than thirty years. Drawing on its expertise in power generation, transmission, transformation, and distribution, the company has expanded its capabilities into energy storage through Swatten and its vision of "From Grid to Home."

Today, Swatten offers a comprehensive portfolio including hybrid inverters, all-in-one solar-storage-charging systems, rack mounting batteries, stackable batteries, and EV chargers. Its solutions have already been deployed in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In response to the continent's energy challenges—including grid instability, high electricity costs, and growing demand for energy independence—Swatten develops solutions tailored to residential and C&I applications.

Its 13.99 kWh high-voltage battery system provides a high-performance alternative to traditional 14–16 kWh low-voltage systems. The 5.12 kWh stackable battery series offers great flexibility and, through parallel connection, can reach up to 204 kWh of storage capacity with a single inverter.

Swatten's confidence in the potential of the African market is built on the strong experience of Sieyuan Electric. Since 2010, the company has completed 55 major energy projects across Africa, representing more than US$3.5 billion, covering power grids, substations, and large-scale energy systems.

Through its vision of "From Grid to Home," Swatten brings the same standards of safety, reliability, and engineering excellence that have made Sieyuan successful in power infrastructure to African homes and businesses.

Over the next three years, Swatten aims to become one of the leading players in residential and C&I energy storage in Africa, while continuing to strengthen local partnerships through its product expertise, technical training, marketing support, and after-sales service.

For more information: https://www.swatten.com/

CONTACT: Swatten: https://www.swatten.com/list-69.html; swatten@sieyuan.com; 86-21-61610846