Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to reach USD 270.4 billion by 2031, Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study by Wissen Research, the global sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to expand from USD 114.5 billion in 2025 to USD 270.4 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Growing environmental concerns, stringent pharmaceutical packaging regulations, and corporate sustainability commitments are driving the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market. Drug manufacturers are increasingly adopting recyclable, bio-based, and lightweight packaging materials to reduce carbon emissions and plastic waste while maintaining product safety and regulatory compliance. Advances in material science, circular economy initiatives, and the rising demand for eco-friendly healthcare solutions are further accelerating the transition toward sustainable packaging across the pharmaceutical value chain, stated Mayur Jain, research expert at Wissen Research.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Advancements in material science and packaging engineering are reshaping the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market through the development of recyclable mono-materials, bio-based polymers, and lightweight packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact without compromising product integrity. Innovations in barrier coatings, molded fiber packaging, and smart packaging technologies are improving drug protection, traceability, and supply chain efficiency. In addition, digital printing and design-for-recycling approaches are enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to meet sustainability goals while complying with stringent regulatory and patient safety requirements.

Key Market Drivers for the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

Tough environmental regulations are fostering the use of sustainable packaging materials.

Increasing focus on ESG and carbon footprint reduction by pharmaceutical companies is encouraging innovations in packaging solutions.

Increased demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials is contributing to the growth of this market.

Growing production of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals is propelling demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Improvements in material sciences are enhancing the performance of sustainable packaging solutions.

Growing circular economy efforts and preference for sustainable healthcare products among consumers are driving sustainability.

Market Challenges for the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry

Maintaining the stringent safety, sterility, and barrier performance required for pharmaceutical products while adopting sustainable materials remains a key challenge. Many eco-friendly alternatives must undergo extensive testing and regulatory validation before commercialization, increasing development time and costs.

The higher cost and limited availability of recyclable and bio-based packaging materials can hinder large-scale adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets. In addition, inadequate recycling infrastructure and the complexity of multi-material pharmaceutical packaging make end-of-life waste management difficult.

Regulatory compliance across different regions and the need to balance sustainability with product stability, shelf life, and patient safety further complicate the transition to sustainable pharmaceutical packaging solutions.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are doubling down on closed-loop recycling and post-consumer recycled materials, increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In April 2026, Amcor plc (Switzerland) and Berry Global Group Inc (US) merged together to provide improved global healthcare packaging, enhanced recyclable packaging technology, greater integration of post-consumer recycled materials into products across the pharmaceutical and consumer packaging industries as well as capabilities related to the sustainable development of all their respective products.

In January 2026, Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States) and Envetec Sustainable Technologies (Ireland) completed a feasibility study in January 2026 demonstrating closed-loop recycling of healthcare plastics, including Petri dishes, syringes, PET tubes, and medical packaging materials, supporting circular economy adoption and reducing virgin plastic dependency across healthcare and pharmaceutical supply chains.

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Key Insights from Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis

Recycling, biodegradable, and lightweight materials are becoming more popular among pharmaceutical packages.

Sustainable packaging use is being boosted by ESG goals and circular economy programs.

Smart packaging is enhancing product tracking and authentication, and supply chain management.

Eco-friendly pharmaceutical packaging materials innovation is being driven by regulatory measures.

Increasing use of biologics and specialty drugs calls for improved sustainable pharmaceutical packaging materials.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have robust growth, fueled by increased pharmaceutical production.

Key Players in the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Leading companies in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding closed-loop capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Amcor plc (Switzerland) Recyclable and low-carbon pharmaceutical packaging solutions. Berry Global Group, Inc. (United States) Sustainable plastic packaging and circular economy initiatives. Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States) Sustainable drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging systems. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (United States) Eco-conscious containment and injectable packaging components. Gerresheimer AG (Germany) Sustainable glass and polymer primary pharmaceutical packaging. SCHOTT AG (Germany) High-performance pharmaceutical glass and recyclable packaging innovations. AptarGroup, Inc. (United States) Sustainable drug delivery, dispensing, and closure technologies. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (Italy) Integrated sustainable packaging and drug containment solutions. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria) Recyclable flexible packaging for pharmaceutical applications. SGD Pharma SAS (France) Sustainable molded glass packaging for injectable and oral drugs.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

North America will hold a prominent position in terms of market share in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, as it is governed by tough environmental laws, strong ESGs, and pharmaceutical and packaging players in the region. The rising demand for packaging that can be recycled and has low carbon emissions would further fuel regional growth.

The APAC region will show the fastest growth rate, attributed to increased investments in pharmaceutical production, growing expenses in healthcare, and government actions taken to encourage sustainable industrial activities in countries like China, India, and Japan. Increased spending on pharmaceutical production has been identified as an opportunity for eco-friendly packaging options.

Europe will continue to be a key geographical market for the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market owing to stringent circular economic policies, tight packaging waste laws, and use of sustainable packaging materials. Other regions with potential growth include Latin America and MEA, where pharmaceutical production is increasing.

Product & Process Type Insights

In 2025, the plastic bottles occupied the largest market share in the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market by product type, because of their economic benefits, reliability, and suitability for existing recycling processes. The mono-material HDPE and PET bottles are popular due to their simplicity and adherence to strict pharmaceutical packaging standards. The rising adoption of recycled materials, increasing production of pharmaceutical products, and the investment of prominent packaging firms in recyclable rigid plastics have bolstered the segment's market performance.

Recyclable packaging held the highest market share among sustainable pharmaceutical packaging process type owing to their suitability with existing recycling processes and safety requirements within the pharmaceutical industry. Such materials include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, and aluminum; they provide good barrier characteristics, have a long shelf life, and are easily incorporated in existing manufacturing processes as opposed to other types of packaging materials.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented across product types, raw material type, process type, packaging type and regions:

By Product Type:

Caps & Closures

Vials

Medical Specialty Bags

Ampoules

Prefilled Syringes

Temperature-Controlled Packaging

Pouches & Strip Packs

Jars & Canisters

Cartridges

Labels & Accessories

Medication Tubes

Plastic Bottles

By Raw Material Type:

Metal

Glass

Paperboard & Paper

Plastics

By Process Type:

Biodegradable

Recyclable

Reusable

By Packaging Type:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Advancements in sustainable materials, recycling technologies, and packaging design have significantly improved the performance and commercial viability of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging. Continued opportunities for market growth exist through the development of recyclable and bio-based materials, strategic collaborations across the pharmaceutical value chain, and expansion into emerging markets. Increasing regulatory emphasis on reducing packaging waste, coupled with pharmaceutical companies' ESG commitments and circular economy initiatives, is expected to further accelerate the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets