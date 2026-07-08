Supermicro Simplifies Edge AI Deployments with Validated Kubernetes Appliances with Red Hat and Everpure

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced the launch of Kubernetes Edge AI appliances in collaboration with Red Hat and Everpure. Supermicro has validated a full-stack edge Kubernetes solution, powered by the industry's leading Kubernetes-driven hybrid cloud application platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and the first Kubernetes data management platform tailored for AI workloads from Portworx by Everpure. This turnkey appliance, complete with preloaded software and hardware, is made available to customers through Supermicro.

Simplify Edge AI Deployments with Validated Kubernetes Solutions

"AI inferencing at the edge requires more than just hardware—it demands a validated, scalable platform that customers can deploy with confidence," said Vik Malyala, chief business officer, Supermicro. "Together with Red Hat and Everpure, we are delivering a turnkey Kubernetes Edge AI Appliance that simplifies deployment, accelerates time-to-revenue, and enables customers to efficiently scale AI workloads across distributed edge environments."

For more details on the validated, full-stack edge Kubernetes solution with Red Hat and Everpure, click here.

By combining Red Hat OpenShift with Supermicro's edge computing infrastructure and the Portworx by Everpure data management platform for AI workloads, organizations can more easily deploy, manage, scale, and secure AI applications across distributed edge environments.

"As AI-driven applications continue to reshape how businesses operate at the edge, the need for a robust, consistent, and scalable platform is paramount. Red Hat OpenShift delivers that foundation, providing the common hybrid cloud application environment that simplifies the complexity of deploying, orchestrating, and managing AI workloads. In collaboration with Supermicro and Everpure, we are committed to empowering customers with a supported, integrated, and high-performance solution that accelerates their time-to-value for AI inferencing at the edge," said Kelly Switt, senior director, Intelligent Edge and Industrial Business Lead, Red Hat.

Portworx by Everpure provides the Kubernetes-native storage and data management layer for Supermicro's Edge AI Appliances. This enables enterprises to run AI inference, containers, and virtual machines at edge locations with the same enterprise-grade data services available in their core data centers. Unlike array-based storage solutions that require dedicated hardware at each site, Portworx offers software-defined, aggregated local storage on Supermicro's compact edge servers into a resilient, self-healing data platform that operates autonomously, even during network outages. The result is enterprise-grade high availability and data protection at every edge location, with consistent storage policies and a unified operational experience that extends seamlessly from edge to core to cloud.

"Enterprises deploying AI at the edge face a critical infrastructure gap, they need enterprise-grade storage and data protection, but they can't run traditional arrays in environments like retail stores or factory floors," said Greg Muscarella, general manager, Portworx by Everpure. "Together with Supermicro and Red Hat, we're delivering a validated, turnkey solution that combines Portworx services customers rely on like consistent management, built-in resilience, and the operational simplicity to scale to thousands of sites without the need for on-site IT expertise."

Supermicro is a leader in computing edge infrastructure, with one of the largest, most energy efficient, and most diverse portfolios of edge servers and devices, in a full range of form factors. This enables Supermicro to develop tailored solutions for each customer use case, with optimized initial acquisition cost, and total-cost-of-ownership (TCO).

Supermicro DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services. Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.