Sumsub Selected for Official History of Parliament Publication on Monarchy, Democracy and UK Leadership

New History of Parliament project featuring Sumsub, selected for its digital identity verification work.

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global verification and anti-fraud leader trusted by 4,000 businesses, has been selected to appear in a new publication entitled Monarchy and Democracy: A History of Leadership. An official History of Parliament research project, written by a team of prominent academics and award-winning authors - including royal experts Robert Jobson, Russell Myers and Katie Nicholl - the hardback explores the evolving roles of Crown and Parliament in the leadership of the UK and the Commonwealth.

Sumsub was selected for the project on the basis of a decade of work in digital identity verification, and recognition from leading independent analysts including Gartner, Forrester and IDC, each of which has named the company a Leader in identity verification in 2024 and 2025. Its technology ensures secure citizen onboarding through capabilities including innovative methods such as Non-Doc Verification, which allows UK residents to verify their identity without physical documents, Reusable KYC, which enables verified credentials to be used across multiple services, and a broader suite of fraud prevention tools.

Harking back to the origins and impact of one of the most significant pieces of legislation in British history, the Act of Settlement 1701, Monarchy and Democracy traces shifts in power across British history, culminating in the transformative political and social changes of the past 100 years.

The landmark book, produced in partnership with leading publisher St James's House (an imprint within the SJH Group), debuts today. The book launch is being held at the London Press Club Summer Garden Party in Westminster Abbey, which is attended by more than 300 senior figures from the UK's leading media organisations, and includes a celebration of the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The questions at the foundation of this book, about how authority and identity are established and recognised, are central to what Sumsub does," says Kat Cloud, Head of Government Relations at Sumsub. "As technology continues to embed itself into our political and social fabric, trust and identity are what keep societies stable. The challenges of digital governance are just the latest chapter in a much longer story. We're proud to contribute to this celebration of the enduring legacy of the Crown and Parliament, while reaffirming our commitment to a future where secure, transparent, and inclusive identity systems empower citizens across the UK and the Commonwealth."

Dr Jennifer Davey, Director at the History of Parliament Trust, says, "The book not only explores the history and evolution of UK and Commonwealth governance and the shift to a constitutional monarchy, but also profiles a selection of organisations invited to join the project based on their relevance to the themes of leadership, innovation, sustainability and governance."

Stephen van der Merwe, a Group Director at the SJH Group, says, "Through in-depth interviews with the leaders of organisations such as Sumsub, and by spotlighting their work, Monarchy and Democracy provides a compelling, first-hand perspective on how today's organisational leaders are shaping the future in a wide range of areas, including governance, education, charitable work, enterprise and industry."

"This is a wonderful opportunity to honour Queen Elizabeth II and the historic contribution she made to the nation and the Commonwealth," says Robert Jobson, deputy chair of the London Press Club. "Hers was a remarkable life, one that continues to inspire generations around the world."

Available in both print and e-book formats, and distributed on a controlled-circulation basis, this publication will be made available to key political, institutional and educational audiences in the UK, Europe and the Commonwealth, and will be supported by the extensive online promotion of a complimentary digital edition.

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