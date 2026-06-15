Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $3.65 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Stem Cell Therapy Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.48 billion in 2026 to USD 3.65 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 25.3%.

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Stem Cell Therapy Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2035

2026–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 0.48 billion

USD 0.48 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 3.65 billion

USD 3.65 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 25.3%

Stem Cell Therapy Market Trends & Insights:

The induced pluripotent stem cells segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

The autologous stem cell therapy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest share by therapeutic application in 2025.

Europe is the fastest-growing regional segment, with a CAGR of 48.3% in the global stem cell therapy market.

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The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases, rising investments in regenerative medicine, and expanding clinical trial activities for stem cell-based therapies. Additionally, advancements in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies and the broader adoption of allogeneic stem cell therapy platforms are expected to support market growth.

Technological advancements in cell sourcing, stem cell isolation, ex vivo expansion, closed-system manufacturing, automated cell processing, cryopreservation, potency testing, and high-throughput quality control workflows are making stem cell therapy development and manufacturing more scalable, reproducible, and commercially reliable. These advancements are particularly important for autologous therapies, where patient-specific variability and chain-of-identity control are critical, and for allogeneic therapies, where consistent donor-cell expansion, batch-to-batch comparability, and long-term cell viability are essential for off-the-shelf product supply. Evolving GMP requirements, CMC expectations, donor eligibility standards, sterility controls, potency assay requirements, traceability systems, and post-market safety monitoring frameworks are pushing developers and manufacturers to adopt validated, closed, and contamination-controlled manufacturing platforms.

The tissue-specific stem cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the global stem cell therapy market, by cell source, in 2025.

Based on cell source, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into adipose tissue-derived MSCs, bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells, tissue-specific stem cells, and other cell sources. In 2025, tissue-specific stem cell therapy accounted for the largest share of the stem cell therapy market because these therapies are more clinically established, better understood, and closer to routine therapeutic use than newer pluripotent stem cell platforms such as iPSCs and embryonic stem cells. Tissue-specific stem cells are already associated with defined therapeutic functions in specific organs or tissues, such as corneal epithelial stem cells for ocular surface repair, hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells for blood and immune reconstitution, chondrocyte/cartilage-related cell therapies for musculoskeletal repair, and epithelial or skin-derived cell therapies for wounds and burns.

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Allogeneic stem cell therapy is projected to be the fastest-growing type.

The global stem cell therapy market is segmented by type into allogeneic and autologous stem cell therapies. During the forecast period, the allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the stem cell therapy market, driven by increasing demand for off-the-shelf cell therapy products, scalability of manufacturing processes, and expanding pipeline of allogeneic candidates across multiple therapeutic indications. These therapies provide standardized production and broader patient access essential for clinical and commercial applications. Additionally, the expanding pipeline of allogeneic cell therapy candidates, increasing regulatory approvals, and the growing adoption of advanced cell processing technologies continue to accelerate demand for allogeneic stem cell therapies globally.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global stem cell therapy market in 2025.

The stem cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global stem cell therapy market, driven by a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, strong investments in regenerative medicine research, and high adoption of advanced cell therapy technologies. The region also benefits from significant R&D spending, expanding clinical trial activities, and a strong presence of leading market players and research institutions. Additionally, favorable funding initiatives and growing demand for stem cell-based regenerative therapies continue to support the region's leadership in the global stem cell therapy market.

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Top Companies in Stem Cell Therapy Market:

The Top Companies in Stem Cell Therapy Market include Vericel Corporation (US), Mesoblast (Australia), MEDIPOST (South Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), CorestemChemon Inc. / Corestem, Inc. (South Korea), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US), Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl (Italy), Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cipla Limited (India), Bayer AG (Germany), Aspen Neuroscience (US), Longeveron Inc. (US), and Smith+Nephew (UK).

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