Steel Rebar Market worth $250.38 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Steel Rebar Market is projected to grow from USD 202.27 billion in 2026 to USD 250.38 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 310 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Steel Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Steel Rebar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 202.27 billion

USD 202.27 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 250.38 billion

USD 250.38 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.4%

Steel Rebar Market Trends & Insights:

To create more durable and safer structures, the use of high-strength and corrosion-resistant rebars is increasing. There are new growth opportunities in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, due to investments in infrastructure and construction. Additionally, a growing focus on sustainable construction is driving the demand for low-carbon and recycled steel rebar.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the steel rebar market with a share of 74.1% in 2025.

By type, the deformed segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of value.

By process, the basic oxygen steelmaking segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of value.

By coating type, the plain carbon steel rebar segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period.

By bar size, the #4 bar size segment is expected to lead the market in terms of value during the forecast period.

By end-use sector, the infrastructure segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in terms of value.

Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Nucor Corporation (US), Tata Steel (India), and NLMK Group (Russia) were identified as star players in the steel rebar market. These companies maintain strong market positions through extensive steel production and distribution networks, large-scale manufacturing capabilities, and broad product portfolios.

Swan Industries (Thailand) Company Limited, Tubex, G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG, and Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs. These companies are gaining traction through expanded production capacities, branded and high-strength TMT rebar offerings, and efficient distribution networks.

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The steel rebar market is expected to grow due to increased investments in infrastructure development, construction, and industrial projects. Factors such as urbanization, population growth, and government initiatives focused on developing highways, bridges, railways, and airports are driving the demand for reinforced concrete. Additionally, the construction of renewable energy projects is likely to enhance the long-term consumption of steel rebar products. The rising demand for high-strength and corrosion-resistant rebar also presents significant market opportunities.

By type, mild segment to lead market during forecast period

Mild steel rebar industry is expected to drive growth in the steel rebar market during the forecast period due to its affordability and excellent ductility. It is easy to bend and fabricate, making it a traditional choice for reinforced concrete construction. Its adaptability for use in residential buildings, commercial projects, and certain infrastructure developments ensures a steady demand, particularly for low-cost projects where high-strength reinforcement is not necessary. Furthermore, ongoing urbanization, increased residential construction, and infrastructure investments in developing economies will further boost the demand for reinforcement steel. The well-established technology for manufacturing and construction processes also enhances the demand for mild steel rebar. Consequently, mild steel rebar will remain a critical material for reinforcement and will significantly contribute to the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.

By coating type, galvanized segment accounted for second-largest market share in 2025

The galvanized segment held the second-largest market share in 2025, by coating type, due to its superior resistance to environmental corrosion and longer service life compared to plain carbon rebar. Galvanized rebar is commonly used in construction projects for structures that are exposed to moisture, deicing salts, harsh marine conditions, and similar factors. Its ability to provide high-quality protection at relatively low maintenance costs makes it an ideal choice for constructing roads, bridges, marine structures, and other types of infrastructure.

By process, BOS segment to exhibit significant growth during forecast period

The Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) process is known for its efficiency in producing large volumes of crude steel consistently, which is why its use in the steel rebar market is expected to increase during the review period. The advantages of BOF technology include enhanced productivity, the rapid conversion of substantial amounts of iron into steel, and its suitability for large-scale integrated steelmaking. This capability is essential to meet the growing demand for steel in construction and infrastructure development. A modern BOF can transform significant quantities of iron into steel in less than 40 minutes.

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By end-use sector, housing segment accounted for second-largest market share in 2025

By end-use sector, the housing segment occupied the second-largest share of the steel rebar market in 2025 due to the growing rate of residential construction and demand for housing in cities. Steel is being widely used in residential structures like columns, beams, slabs, foundations, etc. The factors fueling construction activities include population increase, urbanization, housing shortfall, and government programs to provide affordable housing. The flow of investments for the construction of multi-story residential buildings and housing infrastructure will sustain the demand for steel rebars in this market sector.

By bar size, #3 segment accounted for second-largest market share in 2025

Based on bar size, the #3 segment accounted for the second-largest share of the steel rebar market in 2025. Its suitability for use in light and medium-weight concrete has made it a popular choice for various construction projects. The application of #3 rebar in residential construction is significant, as it is utilized in both structural and non-structural projects. Notably, #3 rebar has a smaller diameter, which allows for easy bending, handling, and installation. This makes it an ideal choice for projects with lower reinforcement requirements.

Europe accounted for second-largest share of steel rebar market in 2025

Europe held the second-largest share of the global steel rebar market in 2025 owing to continuous investment in updating infrastructure, residential and commercial construction, and industrial development. The demand for steel rebar is fueled by the repair and replacement of obsolete infrastructure, such as bridges, railways, roads, and utilities. Investments in renewable energy initiatives, urbanization, and industrial facilities also have a positive impact on construction activities in the region. Government programs aimed at infrastructure development and energy transition are expected to keep the demand high in Europe during the period.

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Key Players

Leading players in the steel rebar companies include ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Nucor Corporation (US), NLMK Group (Russia), Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), and Tata Steel (India), among others. The market players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and others to strengthen their position in the steel rebar market.

Investment Funding Context

The steel rebar market has witnessed a significant increase in investor funding during 2020–2024, reflecting growing capital allocation toward steel production capacity, infrastructure development, and modernization initiatives. Funding increased from USD 108.0 million in 2020 to USD 128.0 million in 2021 and USD 136.3 million in 2022, before accelerating to USD 200.0 million in 2023 and reaching a five-year high of USD 345.5 million in 2024. Despite fluctuations in the number of deals in 2020–2021 to a peak in 2022, the sharp increase in funding indicates a shift toward larger-ticket investments. The nearly 73% increase in funding between 2023 and 2024 highlights renewed investor confidence in the steel rebar industry and its long-term demand prospects across infrastructure, housing, and industrial construction.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Within the timeframe from January to July 2026, mergers and acquisitions in relation to the world steel rebar industry are mainly concentrated on increasing the consolidation of the capacities for producing long products and manufacturing operations in different parts of the world. For instance, in March 2026, it was reported that Tata Steel merged with Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), because of which NINL can be incorporated into Tata Steel plants, providing Tata Steel with an opportunity to develop its long products range. In May 2026, JSW Steel initiated the merger of BMM Ispat Limited with JSW Steel, thus enabling JSW Steel to strengthen its manufacturing capacity of long products.

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