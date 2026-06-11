stc group and Huawei Launch Green Telco Cloud, Accelerating the Future of Sustainable Telecom in the Region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- stc group, the region's leading digital enabler, has announced the successful deployment of its Green Telco Cloud, a new cloud-based platform designed to deliver telecom services using fewer physical resources and significantly less energy. Developed in collaboration with Huawei, the platform brings together computing, storage, and networking into one integrated environment built for long-term efficiency and digital scalability.

Built on Huawei's cloud-native architecture, the Green Telco Cloud integrates energy-efficient servers equipped with dynamic power management and adaptive Central Processing Unit (CPU) frequency scaling into a unified, automated and converged infrastructure. The platform is managed through a centralized dashboard that provides full-stack telemetry, carbon impact analytics, and automated shutdown of idle resources. By consolidating network functions within a single intelligent platform, stc group delivers faster, greener, and more efficient services while reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions, and enabling next-generation technologies such as 5G-A.

Eng. Bader A. Allhieb , stc Infrastructure VP said:

"Sustainability and innovation are key pillars of our transformation journey. This deployment in collaboration with Huawei represents a shift in how we design networks for long-term impact. We are embedding sustainability into the core of our operations, building systems that support future growth, serve our customers better, and align with the Kingdom's digital and environmental priorities."

The Green Telco Cloud runs on three layers. The hardware foundation uses compact, energy-aware servers that adjust power use based on traffic demand. The platform software enables service flexibility across both traditional systems and container-based environments. A centralized operations layer oversees performance, tracks environmental data, and powers down idle equipment when not in use.

stc group and Huawei validated the platform through joint lab trials using Huawei's latest Green technologies, including power-efficient chipsets and intelligent controls. The system achieved up to 20 percent less energy consumption and a 40 percent reduction in physical infrastructure, with measurable improvements in operational simplicity.

Mr Linwei , President of the Intelligent Telco Cloud at Huawei said:

"This initiative exemplifies our joint commitment to low-carbon ICT transformation. By combining cloud-native paradigms with advanced energy-efficiency technologies, we are supporting stc group in leading the next wave of sustainable telecom infrastructure across the region."

This deployment is part of stc group's broader efforts to build digital infrastructure that grows responsibly while delivering faster, smarter, and more energy-efficient services. As Saudi Arabia advances its digital transformation goals, this initiative reinforces stc group's leadership in shaping telecom systems where innovation and sustainability move forward together.

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About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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