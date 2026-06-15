STARTRADER Hosts KTH Alumni Evening in Dubai, Connecting AI, Technology, and Innovation Leaders

Founded in 1827, KTH Royal Institute of Technology is Sweden's largest technical university and one of Europe's most influential centres of innovation, ranked #74 globally and #37 in Engineering and Technology by QS World University Rankings 2025. It has spent nearly two centuries producing graduates who shape industries at the highest level.

Designed as more than a networking event, the gathering brought together technical expertise, business strategy, and future-focused thinking. With participants across AI, renewable energy, smart grids, cybersecurity, fintech, mobility, sustainability, blockchain, architectural lighting, and sports business, the evening showed how innovation grows when ideas move across industries.

The programme featured Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, 30 years of C-level experience across AI, machine learning, and tech infrastructure, who framed the evening around turning ambitious technology into measurable business value. David Watts, Head of Middle East Strategy and Development at the NBA, added a sharp sports-business perspective on how global partnerships and community-led growth create lasting market relevance.

The evening also reflected a natural alignment between KTH's engineering legacy and STARTRADER's approach to financial technology. As a company at the intersection of markets, platforms, and client experience, STARTRADER sees gatherings like this as a direct pipeline from emerging technology to practical value, for its clients, partners, people, and the wider ecosystem it serves.

The exchange was further enriched by founders, executives, researchers, and innovation leaders including Nuha Salem, Bahgat Ahmed, Farhan Mahmood, Vinay Nagendra, Vigneshwaran Ramesh, and Karthik Iyer. Their work across emerging technology, production AI, power systems, Industry 4.0, mobility strategy, blockchain, and deep tech helped turn the evening into a practical conversation on what is already being built across the region.

"KTH has spent nearly two centuries producing people who build things that matter. Bringing that community together in Dubai, alongside leaders from energy, finance, mobility, and beyond, reflects exactly the kind of cross-sector thinking that drives real progress. These are the conversations that move ideas forward."

— Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

Those words carry particular weight in the context of financial services. The global AI trading platform market is projected to reach USD 33.45 billion by 2030, with agent and algorithmic trading already commanding nearly 40% of that market. For brokers operating at the frontier of this shift, conversations like the ones held that evening are strategic.

STARTRADER's role here extends beyond hosting. The relationships and perspectives that emerge from evenings like this inform how the company develops its platforms, supports its partners, and positions itself within the markets it serves.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.