PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER evolves alongside global markets, expanding its product range to reflect client interests and trading habits. On 24 August, the company will add 30 new U.S. stock and ETF CFDs to MT5, expanding its range of CFD exposure to companies and themes across technology, infrastructure and innovation.

STARTRADER Adds 30 U.S. Stock and ETF CFDs as 2026 Product Expansion Accelerates

The expansion spans eight areas. Quantum computing additions include IONQ, QBTS, QUBT, ARQQ and QMCO; software infrastructure includes ZS, S, RBRK and GTLB; space and defence includes LUNR, PL, RCAT and BKSY; while XE and NNE expand the range of CFDs linked to nuclear and energy themes.

The launch also adds SERV and POET across AI and semiconductors; VCX across asset management; DOCN and FROG across cloud and DevOps; and FUTU, ONDS, OUST, VSAT, LASR, AEHR, UCTT and GSAT across fintech, communications and advanced technology. Thematic ETFs DXYZ and NASA complete the release.

The addition caps STARTRADER's most active year of product development. In 2026, the company announced 330+ instruments, extended trading hours across selected stock and ETF instruments, and launched XAUUSD247, its 24/7 gold CFD, all driven by one goal: giving clients greater choice as markets evolve.

The new instruments will be available on MT5 with 1:5 leverage, trade sizes from 0.1 to 1,000 lots, and trading hours from Monday to Friday, 16:30–23:00 GMT+3. Availability depends on account type, client classification and jurisdiction; the instrument is not available to clients in all countries.

The latest release reflects STARTRADER's pillars of Strength, Trust, Ambition and Resilience through broader choice, continuous innovation and an offering designed to adapt with clients and markets.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Not financial or investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Not for distribution or use where prohibited by applicable law or regulation.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy.

STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.