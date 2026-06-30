StarCharge Secures 3.5GWh in Energy Storage Agreements at EES Europe, Accelerating Global Expansion

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a leading global provider of smart energy solutions, announced the signing of strategic energy storage agreements totaling nearly 3.5 GWh during The Smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich. The partnerships, established with key energy industry leaders including AGE Energy and VBG, will cover multiple international markets such as Latvia and Moldova.

Under the agreements, StarCharge will deliver its proprietary energy storage systems (ESS) and comprehensive turnkey solutions. These deployments are designed to optimize renewable energy integration, enhance grid peak shaving and bolster the operational stability of local power systems.

The company leverages a full-stack energy storage technology portfolio, which includes battery packs, PCS, BMS, EMS, system integration, and a digital energy management platform, providing full-lifecycle solutions for global clients. Built with a core focus on safety, StarCharge's systems feature smart thermal management, multi-tier safety protections, and digital operation and maintenance (O&M) capabilities to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency.

This 3.5GWh pipeline milestone significantly expands StarCharge's global footprint and underscores its growing brand influence, product competitiveness, and robust project delivery capabilities. The company has been steadily deepening its strategic operations across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and South America, building localized service networks that cover market development, delivery, and after-sales O&M. In the European market alone, StarCharge currently maintains stable momentum with quarterly shipments of approximately 150MWh.

By combining localized service networks with industry-leading technology, StarCharge aims to accelerate the deployment of clean energy alongside its global partners, driving the transition toward a secure, efficient, and low-carbon energy future.