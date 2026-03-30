ST Engineering iDirect Appoints Sridhar Kuppanna as Chief Executive Officer

HERNDON, Va., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the appointment of Sridhar Kuppanna as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Don Claussen.

Kuppanna previously served as Chief Technology Officer, where he led the development of the company's technology roadmap and product strategy, including advances in cloud‑native, multi‑orbit connectivity, AI‑driven network automation and 5G NTN.

As CEO, Kuppanna will continue to oversee the execution of ST Engineering iDirect’s strategy including the company’s Intuition-led modernization strategy, execution and delivery, and operational excellence.

As CEO, Kuppanna will continue to oversee the execution of ST Engineering iDirect's strategy including the company's Intuition-led modernization strategy, execution and delivery, and operational excellence.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

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