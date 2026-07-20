Squirro Launches AI Agent Catalog to End the "Start From Zero" Problem Stalling Enterprise AI

The 13-agent catalog is built on a shared foundation, so each agent you deploy makes the next one faster and cheaper.

ZURICH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro, the enterprise AI company whose customers include central banks and global manufacturers such as Deutsche Bundesbank and Henkel, today announced the general availability of its Agent Catalog, which includes more than a dozen pre-built AI agents for finance, human resources, legal, sales, operations, and IT.

Most AI tools have to be rebuilt for each new use case. The Squirro Agent Catalog works differently, with the first deployment setting up a reusable foundation: the connections to enterprise systems, the security and compliance approvals, and the knowledge layer. Every subsequent agent reuses that foundation instead of starting over. As a result, each new agent reaches production faster and with less to build than the one before it.

"The value is not in any single agent. It is in what the second one inherits from the first," said Dave Clarke, CEO and Co-founder of Squirro. "This answers the question every leader evaluating AI should be asking, which is whether each deployment leaves something behind that makes the next one faster, or whether you start from zero every time?"

Why most enterprise AI stalls

Gartner has found that at least half of generative AI projects were abandoned after the proof-of-concept stage. Squirro attributes this to where organizations start, not to the technology. Most take one of two paths. The first buys a single platform and tries to transform everything at once, a program that rarely reaches production. The second buys a separate tool for every use case and ends up with tools that do not share data, a compliance team re-approving each one from scratch, and no single source of truth.

The harder truth is that the obstacle is rarely technical at all. "Technology rarely determines success. Organizations do," said Nadia Rieben Gertenbach, Squirro's Chief Customer Officer, who heads the delivery department behind 200+ production deployments. "The customers who think beyond the first use case and invest in reusable foundations are the ones that realize AI at enterprise scale."

How the catalog works

The Agent Catalog starts from the business case, where an enterprise puts a working agent into production in weeks to tackle a specific problem. The second agent inherits the first one's connections, data, and approvals, so it does not begin from zero. In regulated industries, that matters most for the hardest step: once the first security and compliance review is approved, every agent that follows builds on it. Every agent grounds its answers in verified enterprise data with a full citation trail, handling routine cases automatically and routing anything uncertain to a person with full context.

What is in the catalog

Each agent is a proven, high-ROI entry point, fast to deploy and defined by the business function it serves, that opens a path to further use cases. Almost all have already run in production, with several co-developed with customers in live deployments. And because each one builds on the same foundation, the choice of where to start is a matter of where the business feels the most friction, not a technical constraint.

Entry points listed in the catalog include:

Sales Enablement Knowledge Hub Agent – ranks sales content by deal stage, industry, and competitor, inside the tools teams already use.

– ranks sales content by deal stage, industry, and competitor, inside the tools teams already use. Regulatory Document Search Agent – returns cited answers across large regulatory document sets.

– returns cited answers across large regulatory document sets. Instaquote Agent – turns customer requests into SAP quotations, with a confidence score on every step.

– turns customer requests into SAP quotations, with a confidence score on every step. HR Compliance and Labor Law Search Agent – returns jurisdiction-specific answers with statutory citations.

Availability

The Agent Catalog is generally available today. A guide detailing all 13 agents can be downloaded at: https://squirro.com/agent-catalog-guide.

About Squirro

Squirro is the enterprise AI platform built for regulated industries. It streamlines enterprise search and automates complex, custom workflows. The platform is secure, private, scalable, permissions-aware, and fully auditable, and it grounds every agent in the organization's own enterprise ontology. Founded in 2012, Squirro has teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Its customers include the European Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Bühler, ZwickRoell, and Henkel.

Media contact

Clarient Global

Julie Kirby

jkirby@clarient.global