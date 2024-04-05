LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, to celebrate the launch of the HONOR Magic V2, the world's lightest foldable smartphone[1], HONOR created the "World's Lightest Boardroom", hosted by Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. Floating over London in a hot air balloon, the CleanCo founder heard pitches from three entrepreneurs, who took part for the chance to win £8,000 and the new Magic V2 , a foldable smartphone crafted for the productivity hungry.

Spencer Matthews Elevates Entrepreneurs to New Heights in HONOR's "World's Lightest Boardroom"

After its research revealed that 58% of entrepreneurs rely on a side hustle for financial support, HONOR launched the "World's Lightest Boardroom" to support UK small business owners in getting their businesses off the ground. The sky-high founders who pitched to Matthews included:

Simon Cooper - founder of sustainable transportation company Eezy Bike

- founder of sustainable transportation company Keelan Waldock - founder of home delivery brownie service BWOWnies

- founder of home delivery brownie service Ellena Gall - founder of sustainable and reversible clothing brand Gaia Garments

Not for those with a fear of heights, the budding business owners presented pre-prepared elevator pitches on the HONOR Magic V2 foldable smartphone. After this nail-biting competitive pitch, Matthews chose Gaia Garments to take home the HONOR prize fund and tech bundle, calling out her ethos and cool-headedness as key factors in his decision. The runners-up were awarded a new HONOR Pad 9 tablet each.

Matthews said: "I know what it takes to start and run a successful business, and was looking for those qualities in the winner today. El's fearlessness and hunger for change won me over - she's a fantastic example of what UK small businesses have to offer. I can't wait to see where she goes next with the support of the HONOR prize money and tech."

Competition winner Ellena Gall said: "Pitching in a hot air balloon was certainly a first, but I'm thrilled that Gaia Garments was chosen as the winner of the "World's Lightest Boardroom". The HONOR technology will help me run my business remotely, and I'll be using the money to expand my lines and take Gaia Garments to new heights. I'm so thankful to HONOR and Spencer for supporting a small business like mine, and I can't wait for what comes next."

Aimed at the leaders of the future, the HONOR Magic V2's 231g featherlight body and productivity powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset are designed to empower those who harbour big ambitions, and view technology as a catalyst for success.

Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR said: "At HONOR, our passion is helping people achieve their potential through human-centric innovation. We are proud to support Britain's most promising tomorrow makers in achieving their goals. The HONOR Magic V2 is the perfect tool for this, with its foldable featherweight and productivity prowess, it's the perfect smartphone companion for anyone with big dreams and lofty ambitions."

[1] HONOR Magic V2 is the lightest foldable smartphone available outside of China. The HONOR Magic Vs2 is the lightest in China and only available in this region.

