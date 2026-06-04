Solidion Technology Unveils Patented Extreme-Climate Battery Technology Targeting Low Earth Orbit-Based Artificial Intelligence Data Centers, Lunar Economy, and Space

Proprietary Gen-ECB Platform Engineered for Satellites, Starship Operations, Artemis Missions, and Orbital Infrastructure — Positioning Solidion at the Forefront of the Commercial Space Boom

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced a patented breakthrough in extreme-climate battery technology and its strategic positioning within the rapidly expanding space and lunar economy. As commercial space activity accelerates — anchored by SpaceX's anticipated IPO and NASA's Artemis program — Solidion's Generation Extreme-Climate Battery (Gen-ECB) platform is engineered to deliver reliable, high-performance power storage for satellites, Low Earth Orbit (LEO)-based AI data centers, crewed spacecraft, and future lunar infrastructure.

Gen-ECB platform delivers reliable, high-energy power in the planet's most extreme environments

Solidion's Gen-ECB: A Patented Solution for the Extremes of Space

Protected by multiple patents, Solidion's Gen-ECB harnesses the exceptional thermal conductivity and radiation resistance of graphene to actively regulate temperature within battery cells — rapidly dissipating heat to prevent thermal runaway and, when needed, drawing warmth from external sources such as solar panels to maintain stable operations in extreme cold. The result is a battery system proven to operate reliably from −80°C to +60°C, with ongoing development targeting even broader temperature ranges for deep-space missions.

Complementing the Gen-ECB, Solidion's broader battery platform includes silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells, anode-less lithium metal, and high-energy-density lithium-sulfur batteries targeting 380+ Wh/kg — delivering dramatically higher energy-to-weight ratios with non-flammable solid electrolytes that are essential for crewed missions where every kilogram and watt counts.

Key Strategic Highlights

Satellite & LEO AI Data Centers: The Gen-ECB provides extended mission life, increased operational uptime, enhanced satellite endurance, and high-reliability energy storage across the full thermal envelope of orbital operations, addressing one of the fastest-growing segments of the space economy.





The Gen-ECB provides extended mission life, increased operational uptime, enhanced satellite endurance, and high-reliability energy storage across the full thermal envelope of orbital operations, addressing one of the fastest-growing segments of the space economy. SpaceX Synergies: As Starship targets routine cargo and crew missions to the Moon and Mars, Solidion's batteries offer compact, reliable power for surface operations, energy storage during solar eclipses, and auxiliary systems — far surpassing traditional space batteries in performance and safety.





As Starship targets routine cargo and crew missions to the Moon and Mars, Solidion's batteries offer compact, reliable power for surface operations, energy storage during solar eclipses, and auxiliary systems — far surpassing traditional space batteries in performance and safety. NASA Artemis & Lunar Infrastructure: Future Artemis and deep-space exploration missions require rechargeable energy storage capable of surviving prolonged lunar thermal cycles. Solidion is engineering Gen-ECB to deliver high specific energy, lightweight operation, and long-duration reliability for lunar rovers, habitats, and surface power grids — with tested performance exceeding 500 charge cycles at −40°C, a critical durability benchmark for missions that cannot afford a power failure.





Future Artemis and deep-space exploration missions require rechargeable energy storage capable of surviving prolonged lunar thermal cycles. Solidion is engineering Gen-ECB to deliver high specific energy, lightweight operation, and long-duration reliability for lunar rovers, habitats, and surface power grids — with tested performance exceeding 500 charge cycles at −40°C, a critical durability benchmark for missions that cannot afford a power failure. Domestic Supply Chain & IP Strength: With over 385 patents, U.S.-based green graphite production scaling, and silicon-anode leadership, Solidion supports American space leadership by reducing reliance on foreign battery materials — a critical consideration for national security-oriented space programs.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"Powering missions in the vacuum of space requires technology that can perform amid intense solar radiation, extreme temperature fluctuations, and the severe vibrations of a launch payload. Solidion's Gen-ECB and advanced battery platforms deliver exactly that — stable, reliable energy storage engineered for the harshest environments humanity has ever operated in. We are actively engaging with aerospace partners to integrate Solidion's technology into next-generation vehicles and infrastructure, positioning our shareholders at the forefront of the multi-planetary future."

Beyond space, Solidion's platform powers electric vehicles, AI data center UPS systems, and aerospace applications — creating diversified revenue streams as the broader space economy and clean energy transition continue to accelerate.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) is an advanced battery technology solutions provider focused on manufacturing next-generation battery materials and components, and developing high-performance batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the AI data center market, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications. The Company holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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