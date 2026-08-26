Solace Announces Appointment of Mike Capone to Board of Directors

Appointment follows Solace's closing of a single-asset continuation vehicle with US$790 million (C$1.1 billion) in commitments, in partnership with majority investor Bridge Growth Partners

Capone brings over 30 years of experience scaling global technology businesses and helping the world's largest enterprises transform how they use data

Capone served as CEO of Qlik for more than eight years and currently serves on the boards of Dynatrace and Suvoda

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the real-time data platform for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Mike Capone, former CEO of Qlik, to its Board of Directors. Capone brings more than three decades of experience building and scaling global technology businesses with deep expertise in data, AI, and enterprise infrastructure software.

Mike Capone, former CEO of Qlik, joins Solace's Board of Directors.

His appointment comes as enterprises increase investment in operationalizing AI, making real-time data infrastructure increasingly mission-critical. Solace sits at the center of this shift, enabling the world's largest organizations to move trusted data continuously across applications, AI agents and cloud environments.

The appointment follows Solace and majority investor Bridge Growth Partners' announcement in May 2026 of the successful closing of a single-asset continuation vehicle with US$790 million (C$1.1 billion) in commitments. The transaction was co-led by Apogem Capital, Golub Capital, HSBC Asset Management, and Schroders Capital, with meaningful participation from Bridge Growth Partners III, Bridge Growth's latest flagship fund, which made its inaugural investment through the transaction.

Capone most recently served for more than eight years as CEO of Qlik, where he led the company through significant growth and transformation, expanding its capabilities across data integration, analytics and AI and strengthening its position as a strategic technology partner to some of the world's largest enterprises. Capone currently serves on the boards of Dynatrace and Suvoda. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Medidata Solutions and held multiple senior leadership positions at ADP.

"Mike and I developed a strong relationship during his tenure as CEO of Qlik, and I have seen firsthand his rare combination of technology expertise, enterprise perspective, and operating leadership," said Denis King, President and CEO of Solace. "His experience scaling a global technology business will be highly valuable as Solace enters its next phase of growth and as real-time data becomes increasingly critical to enterprise applications and AI agents."

"I'm delighted to join Solace's outstanding Board, which brings together some of the technology industry's most accomplished leaders," said Mike Capone. "I look forward to working closely with Denis, the management team, and my fellow Board members as we continue to build and scale a highly differentiated global technology business."

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Solace Board," said Tom Manley, Chairman of Solace and Partner of Bridge Growth Partners. "Mike has an exceptional track record of scaling technology companies and working with global enterprises at the center of major shifts in data and infrastructure. His appointment, following the successful closing of the continuation vehicle, reflects Bridge Growth's continued focus on supporting Solace with the leadership, governance and resources to build an enduring global technology company."

About Solace:

Solace is the real-time data platform for the enterprise. The Solace Platform combines an event mesh, stream data processing, agentic processing and democratized access in one experience, connecting every application, cloud, partner, and edge, turning raw events into real-time context, powering AI agents in production, and putting it all in the hands of every team. RBC Capital Markets, Bosch, Heineken, PSA Singapore, United Airlines, Schwarz Group and hundreds more enterprises rely on Solace to operate in real-time. Independent, focused, and purpose-built for the enterprise, Solace is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices around the world. Learn more at solace.com.

About Bridge Growth Partners:

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that targets investments in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. Bridge Growth Partners brings together in one team premier investment, financial, strategic, and operating business-building talent. The firm is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on supporting growth, operational excellence, and world-class governance at its portfolio companies to create value for investors. For more information about Bridge Growth Partners, please visit www.bridgegrowthpartners.com.

Press Contacts:

David DeRosa, Solace

david.derosa@solace.com

(343) 996-1630

Jamie Kightley, IBA International

Jkightley@iba-international.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

Trixie Wong, Rice, a FINN Partners Company

trixie.wong@finnpartners.com

+65 9757 7531