Software Company OnTime Announces Goal to Modernize the Home Healthcare Industry

Running a home healthcare business is a worthy endeavor, but the administrative load makes it hard to focus on what matters. OnTime aims to change that.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The software company OnTime recently announced plans to raise capital to modernize the home healthcare industry. OnTime's software is specifically designed to streamline administrative processes such as completing paperwork and tracking services so healthcare workers can spend more time tending to their patients. This software is also designed to be adaptive, helping home healthcare agencies keep up with growing regulatory demands while maintaining clearer records, improving internal visibility, and reducing the operational friction that can slow down care delivery.

OnTime

Built to Help Real Operators

Karl Pierre, the founder of OnTime, founded the company after helping his mother launch her own private healthcare agency.

He supported the agency by managing its technical operations and discovered that it spent substantial time and resources on administrative work, much of which had to be done manually. Those early responsibilities gave him a close look at how routine back-office tasks could affect payroll, scheduling, documentation, and the overall experience of both caregivers and clients.

After witnessing a situation in which a caregiver was unable to receive her pay on time because she submitted a paper timesheet after the payroll cutoff, Pierre eventually determined that a real-time tool was needed to reduce or eliminate this labor, leading to the creation of OnTime.

OnTime's team consists of multiple operators, including Pierre, who have firsthand experience within the home healthcare ecosystem. The company states that this experience helps them build solutions the industry needs, specifically to support other operators working in the field.

Compensating for an Unstable Regulatory Environment

Part of why OnTime's software focuses specifically on administrative tasks is that the home healthcare industry is subject to frequent and substantial regulatory changes.

Pierre notes that these changes can be difficult to keep track of, largely because many regulations add to a healthcare company's administrative workload. OnTime was designed to help business owners adapt to this workload, ideally so they don't fall behind on their tasks and face larger compliance or data security issues. For agencies already managing caregiver coordination, client communication, billing, and service documentation, even small process improvements can help create more consistency across daily operations.

OnTime's Growth Aspirations

As OnTime continues to expand and raise capital, it aims to empower senior care companies to address the United States' rapidly growing elderly population.

The company also plans to support service-based businesses for similar reasons.

Pierre states that "I see our company guiding the next generations of entrepreneurs pulling themselves out of the mud to improve their lives and communities," echoing his own experience growing up in a difficult environment. He hopes that, over time, OnTime will expand beyond its borders and gain international market recognition, creating more opportunities to serve home healthcare workers and help them better care for their patients.

About OnTime

OnTime is a software company specializing in solutions for the home healthcare industry. These solutions typically address administrative challenges such as filing paperwork and tracking various services. By reducing or eliminating manual processes in administrative work, OnTime's software solutions help healthcare workers minimize time spent on administrative tasks, even as regulatory demands shift and expand.

Media Contact:

Karl Pierre

Aaidebook

InvestorRelations@aaidebook.com

(954)228-0712