Soft & Cloud presents licensing advisory for Used Software

MÜNSTER, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Used Microsoft licenses offer businesses considerable savings potential – but without expert guidance, legal pitfalls and costly audit penalties can quickly turn a bargain into a liability. Here's what buyers need to know in 2026. The market for used software continues to grow steadily. More and more businesses are discovering used Microsoft licenses – particularly volume licenses – as an attractive way to significantly reduce their IT spending. But the path to a cost-effective license is complex: Microsoft's licensing terms and the surrounding legal framework call for professional licensing advisory services to reliably eliminate risk.

Soft & Cloud

Specialized providers such as Soft & Cloud help companies combine maximum cost efficiency with full legal compliance, supported by certified expertise.

Legal Compliance as the Top Priority

At the heart of any serious licensing advisory service lies the question of legal compliance. Microsoft expressly permits the resale of used volume licenses. OEM licenses, by contrast, are tied to specific hardware and are generally non-transferable. Cloud licenses such as Microsoft 365 or Office 365 cannot be resold as a matter of principle.

A professional Microsoft licensing advisory therefore reviews several critical points:

The origin of the licenses, verified through original invoices and license agreements

Transferability under Microsoft's terms of use

Compatibility with existing licenses already deployed within the company

Avoiding Compliance Risks: Why Audits Can Get Expensive

Incorrectly acquired licenses can lead to substantial back-payments during Microsoft audits. Well-founded advisory services ensure that all licenses are fully documented, that there are no piracy or counterfeiting risks, and that license usage complies entirely with Microsoft's terms.

It is precisely this audit-proof documentation that determines whether long-term savings hold up or are wiped out by additional payment demands.

Finding the Right Licensing Models for Office and Server

When selecting used licenses, businesses need to weigh several models against each other. Volume licenses are the most relevant category for the resale market, as they – unlike OEM or cloud licenses – can be transferred with full legal certainty.

Office Licenses: Perpetual Models as an Alternative to the Cloud

For Microsoft Office, so-called perpetual licenses (one-time purchase licenses) are available. Unlike Microsoft 365, they don't involve recurring subscription fees. They're particularly well suited to companies that deliberately avoid a pure cloud strategy or prefer hybrid models. The following variants are especially relevant on the secondary market:

Office 2016, 2019, and 2021 as classic volume licenses with unlimited usage rights

as classic volume licenses with unlimited usage rights Office LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) for environments with specific stability or security requirements

(Long-Term Servicing Channel) for environments with specific stability or security requirements Office Professional Plus as the standard option in corporate settings, offering an extended feature range compared to Office Standard

When choosing the right Office edition, companies should review which applications are actually needed – such as Outlook, Access, or Skype for Business – and whether the license can be combined with existing Microsoft 365 components. Language versions and regional restrictions should also be documented, as they can affect transferability.

Server Licenses: Higher Complexity, Greater Savings

With server licenses, the complexity increases significantly:

Windows Server licenses in either Standard or Datacenter edition

in either Standard or Datacenter edition SQL Server licenses in Per-Core or CAL models

in Per-Core or CAL models Exchange Server and SharePoint licenses, each with their own specific requirements



Particular challenges arise around the correct calculation of CALs (Client Access Licenses), virtualization rights when using VMware or Hyper-V, and usage restrictions tied to older versions.

TÜV-Certified Advisory in Practice

As a TÜV-certified provider, Soft & Cloud guides companies through the entire procurement process – from legal review and audit-proof documentation to individual licensing advice.

A typical example: A mid-sized company plans to acquire used Microsoft Office 2024 LTSC and Windows Server 2025 licenses. Soft & Cloud verifies the transferability of the licenses, calculates the exact number of CALs required, and identifies potential conflicts with existing Microsoft 365 agreements. The result is a solution that is both economically optimized and legally sound.

Used Microsoft Licenses – Properly Advised, Safely Purchased

Used Microsoft licenses offer companies a genuinely cost-effective alternative to buying new. What's decisive, however, is the specific expertise of a professional Microsoft licensing advisory: it eliminates acquisition risks and unlocks all the benefits for the new owner.

Anyone planning to acquire used licenses should keep three core rules in mind:

Complete documentation is mandatory – no license without a verifiable chain of evidence

Legal compliance takes top priority – ahead of any price consideration

Certified advisory saves money in the long run – by avoiding audits and back-payments

Before purchasing used Microsoft licenses, a thorough consultation with a certified licensing expert is therefore always worthwhile – it secures maximum savings while reducing legal risk.

A no-obligation initial consultation – for example directly with specialized providers such as Soft & Cloud – brings clarity around savings potential and legal frameworks, well before any concrete investment decisions are made.

Soft & Cloud:

Email: info@softandcloud.com

Brand Website: www.softandcloud.com/en/

City and State: Münster, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany