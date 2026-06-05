Smart Manufacturing Market worth $995.67 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 995.67 billion by 2032 from an estimated USD 380.21 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 380.21 billion

USD 380.21 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 995.67 billion

USD 995.67 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 17.4%

Smart Manufacturing Market Trends & Insights:

The smart manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of connected factory ecosystems, industrial automation platforms, and data-driven production strategies across manufacturing industries. Rising implementation of AI-enabled production systems, industrial robotics, and real-time process monitoring solutions is improving productivity, operational flexibility, and product quality across smart factory environments. In addition, growing focus on predictive maintenance, workforce optimization, and supply chain digitization is accelerating the deployment of advanced manufacturing technologies worldwide. Continuous advancements in digital twin platforms, machine vision systems, edge-enabled industrial networks, collaborative robots, and advanced industrial analytics are further supporting the transition toward intelligent, autonomous, and energy-efficient manufacturing operations globally.

By Technology, the digital transformation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 29.6% throughout the forecast period, fueled by the rising shift toward intelligent production environments, integrated enterprise operations, and next-generation digital manufacturing frameworks.

By Industry, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of approximately 19% during the forecast period, driven by rising adoption of intelligent production systems, advanced robotics integration, and increasing investments in connected and highly automated manufacturing facilities.

By region, North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, driven by rising Industry 4.0 investments, strong industrial automation adoption, expanding smart factory deployments, and advanced manufacturing ecosystems across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105448439

Growth in the smart manufacturing market is fueled by the rising transition toward intelligent industrial operations, digitally synchronized production environments, and adaptive manufacturing ecosystems across global industries. Increasing emphasis on production agility, operational transparency, and resource optimization is encouraging manufacturers to deploy advanced automation platforms, connected industrial systems, and software-driven manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, continuous progress in industrial connectivity, machine intelligence, collaborative automation, and cyber-physical production systems is enhancing process accuracy, manufacturing flexibility, and factory-level decision support capabilities. Expanding modernization initiatives across automotive, electronics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and heavy industries are also generating strong demand for integrated and scalable smart manufacturing solutions worldwide.

Based on technology, the manufacturing operations system is expected to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the manufacturing operations system (MOS) segment is expected to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period. The segment holds a significant position in the smart manufacturing market due to increasing demand for integrated production management, workflow coordination, and real-time operational monitoring across manufacturing facilities. Manufacturing operations systems enable manufacturers to improve production planning, quality control, inventory synchronization, and shop-floor visibility, supporting more efficient and streamlined industrial processes. Additionally, growing adoption of connected manufacturing environments and increasing integration between operational technologies and enterprise systems are further strengthening the market presence of manufacturing operations systems across modern industrial operations.

Based on industry, energy & power is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the energy & power segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is witnessing rapid growth in the smart manufacturing industry due to increasing investments in intelligent energy infrastructure, digital plant operations, and automated monitoring systems across power generation and energy facilities. Energy companies are increasingly deploying industrial IoT platforms, predictive maintenance systems, and AI-enabled asset management solutions to improve operational reliability and reduce unplanned downtime in thermal, nuclear, hydro, and renewable energy plants. For instance, smart manufacturing technologies are being used for real-time turbine monitoring in wind farms, automated inspection systems in solar panel manufacturing facilities, and digital control systems in power generation plants to enhance operational efficiency and equipment performance. Additionally, rising focus on grid modernization, remote operational visibility, and sustainable energy management is accelerating the implementation of connected industrial solutions across the global energy and power industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=105448439

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrial expansion, increasing factory automation investments, and strong government support for industrial modernization initiatives across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Manufacturing industries across the region are increasingly adopting intelligent production technologies, connected industrial systems, and advanced automation platforms to improve manufacturing scalability and operational competitiveness. For example, automotive manufacturers in China and Japan are deploying AI-enabled robotic assembly systems, while electronics manufacturers in South Korea and Taiwan are investing in smart semiconductor fabrication facilities with advanced process automation capabilities. In addition, government-led Industry 4.0 programs, rising investments in industrial digitalization, and expanding manufacturing infrastructure are accelerating the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The report profiles key players in smart manufacturing companies such as Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell international Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), 3D Systems, Inc (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), and Stratasys (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, capacity expansions, technology partnerships, supply agreements, collaborations, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=105448439

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Image Sensor Market by Type (CMOS, CCD), Processing (2D, 3D), Spectrum (Visible, Infrared), Array (Linear, Area), Resolution (VGA, 1.3 to 3 MP, 5 to 10 MP, 12 to 16 MP, >16 MP), End-user (Automotive, Consumer, Medical, Security) - Global Forecast to 2032

Handheld Thermal Camera Market by Profession Type (Electricians, HVAC, Building Inspectors), Distribution Channel (Manufacturer Direct, Wholesalers, Specialist Trade Channel), Application (Electrical Inspection, Energy Audits) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-manufacturing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-manufacturing.asp