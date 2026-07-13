Smart Communications positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communications Management vendors.

Smart Communications, with its comprehensive solution suite, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Smart Communications as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management, 2026.

Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Smart Communications continues to stand out by treating CCM as a connected platform rather than a standalone document function. The platform brings together composition, digital forms, channel orchestration, archive, and AI governance within a cloud native SaaS architecture, giving regulated enterprises a stronger foundation for managing complex, multi-brand and multi-channel communications. Its depth in insurance, financial services, and healthcare, supported by strong ecosystem alignment with Guidewire and Salesforce, positions Smart Communications well for enterprises looking to modernize customer communications while preserving governance, auditability, and operational control."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Customer Communications Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"QKS Group's perspective reflects an important shift taking place in the market: forces extending well beyond traditional CCM are converging to make communication modernization a strategic imperative," said Heidi Johnson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Smart Communications. "We're evolving our platform to help organizations in regulated industries modernize customer engagement, simplify mission-critical communications, and build a trusted foundation for AI, automation, and future innovation. Our focus is on helping customers maximize the return on their technology investments while adapting with confidence as expectations, regulations, and technology continue to evolve."

Additional Resources:

About Smart Communications:

Smart Communications is a leading customer engagement technology provider for regulated industries. The company helps organizations simplify the complex interactions that shape people's lives by enabling more connected, personalized, and trusted customer engagement. Its Customer Engagement Platform brings together data collection, customer communications, journey orchestration, trusted AI, and information management to help organizations create seamless experiences across the customer lifecycle. By connecting the systems, processes, and interactions that drive critical business outcomes, Smart Communications enables organizations to improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, and build trust at every touchpoint. More than 700 enterprises worldwide, including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp, rely on Smart Communications to power engagement in regulated environments. With more than 30 pre-built integrations to leading enterprise platforms including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, Duck Creek, OneSpan, and Pega, Smart Communications powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer interactions each year.

Media Contacts:

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry,

smartcommunications@rlyl.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

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Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

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