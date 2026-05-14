SKE Showcases Flagship Vaping Innovations at Vaper Expo UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading vaping brand SKE made a striking appearance at the recent Vaper Expo UK in Birmingham. Boasting an ultra-large exhibition space on par with a full football field, SKE's booth stood out impressively and featured an interactive football shooting game experience at the expo and attracted significant attention from distributors, retailers, and industry professionals across Europe and beyond.

SKE showcases SKE showcases

At the exhibition, SKE unveiled its latest portfolio of flagship products, highlighting the brand's continued focus on innovation, compliance, and user-centric design. Among the standout products presented were the popular SKE Bar and new-generation big puff devices SKE Bar 15K, which drew strong interest for their sleek aesthetics, the Iconic crystal shimmering exterior design, enhanced performance and convenient user experience.

Throughout the event, the SKE booth welcomed hundreds of visitors eager to explore the brand's latest technological developments and discuss emerging trends shaping the global vaping market. The company's professional and modern booth design further reinforced SKE's growing international brand influence and premium positioning within the industry.

"In response to evolving industry regulations and shifting market demands, SKE remains committed to delivering innovative, responsible and diversified product portfolio across multiple categories, tailored to the varying preferences of adult consumers worldwide," said Jack Dong, CEO of SKE. "Participating in international exhibitions like Vaper Expo UK allows us to strengthen industry partnerships, engage directly with the market, and continue driving the evolution of the vaping category."

SKE's successful appearance at the Vaper Expo reflects the brand's continuing global expansion strategy and its commitment to further strengthening its presence across the UK and European markets. With ongoing policy changes in the global vaping sector, SKE remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible development, consistently delivering sustainable, compliant, and high-quality products that prioritize safety, innovation and user experience for both partners and consumers.

About SKE

SKE is a leading vaping brand in the UK and across Europe, renowned for its exceptional user experience, extensive flavor range and product innovation. The brand is committed to advancing industry standards by launching high-quality vaping products that feature distinctive characteristics and sophisticated aesthetics. Through continuous innovation and a user-centric philosophy, SKE delivers convenient and personalized vaping experiences for adult consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit SKE's official website at https://www.skevape.com, or connect with SKE on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skevapeofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skevapeofficial

X: https://x.com/skevapeofficial

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