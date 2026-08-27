Skanska signs additional contract for academic building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, for USD 85M, about SEK 790M

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Florida Gulf Coast University for the construction of a new academic building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA. The additional contract is worth USD 85M, about SEK 790M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The full project scope includes site development and infrastructure for a new academic building. The approximately 14,700 square meter building (158,000-square-foot) will include classroom, office, concession and specialized laboratory space. The new Marieb Hall South will be the largest academic building on the FGCU campus and will be a state-of-the-art health sciences facility featuring specialized laboratories and a simulation suite.

The project began in summer 2026 and is expected to reach completion in summer 2028.

For further information please contact:

Jessica Wheeler, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 919 717 3429

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-academic-building-in-fort-myers--florida--usa--for-usd-85m--ab,c4388345

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