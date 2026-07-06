Skanska builds rock caverns for the final repository of short-lived radioactive waste in Forsmark for about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Svensk Kärnbränslehantering AB (SKB) for the construction of new rock caverns for the short-lived radioactive waste (SFR) final repository in Forsmark, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1 billion and will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the third quarter of 2026.

The existing agreement between the parties for the design phase (phase 1) is now supplemented by a contract for the production phase (phase 2). The production phase is divided into several stages and separate contracts for each stage are signed successively.

The contract concerns the construction of six new rock caverns for short-lived low- and intermediate-level operational waste. The rock caverns will be about 240-275 meters long and will be constructed at a depth of 120 to 140 meters, at the same level as the lowest part of the existing facility. The agreement covers rock works, civil works, earthworks and water and sanitation works, and tunnel lining.

The project is part of the expansion of SFR, which is being carried out to create space for low- and intermediate-level operational and decommissioning waste from the Swedish nuclear power plants. The current SFR holds about 63,000 cubic meters (2,224,800 cubic feet) of operational waste and the expansion will add approximately 117,000 cubic meters (4,131,800 cubic feet) of storage space.

Construction of the new rock caverns is planned to start in the third quarter of 2026. The contract is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, and the complete facility is expected to be ready for test operation in 2030-2031.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)72 711 77 48

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-rock-caverns-for-the-final-repository-of-short-lived-radioactive-waste-in-forsmark-fo,c4371060

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