Siteimprove Sets New Standard for Content Intelligence to Win in AI Search: Enterprise Content Built with Purpose and Relevance, Not Just Speed

The Siteimprove.ai platform adds two new agents to build on its advanced AEO insights with the Content Writing & Optimization Agent and PDF Remediation Agent

DENVER, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GARTNER MARKETING SYMPOSIUM – Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced two new AI agents that build on its recently released advanced Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) insights capabilities. The new agents are the Content Writing & Optimization Agent and the PDF Remediation Agent for digital accessibility. This brings AI search intelligence and digital accessibility standards directly into the content creation workflow.

Organizations face mounting pressure to improve brand visibility in AI answer engines and maintain accessibility and compliance across their digital ecosystem. As digital demands evolve rapidly, most organizations struggle to address the complexity of modern content requirements. Siteimprove addresses this by embedding AI agents directly into the content workflows where teams experience the most friction.

Now, enterprise teams can confidently build content with purpose and relevance to meet the needs of digital accessibility and AI search, all in one platform.

Summary and benefits of the new agents:

The Content Writing & Optimization Agent: helps organizations create content at scale from brief to publish-ready, while maintaining brand standards and drawing on AEO performance insights. The agent supports AI-assisted outlining, drafting, optimization, and iterative refinement workflows, helping teams create content structured for both human audiences and AI answer engines in one unified platform.

helps organizations create content at scale from brief to publish-ready, while maintaining brand standards and drawing on AEO performance insights. The agent supports AI-assisted outlining, drafting, optimization, and iterative refinement workflows, helping teams create content structured for both human audiences and AI answer engines in one unified platform. The PDF Remediation Agent: automatically fixes accessibility issues at scale, allowing organizations to accelerate a traditionally time-consuming and labor-intensive manual process. The agent auto-tags PDFs, adds document structure, corrects heading hierarchy, and helps bring documents into compliance with WCAG and PDF-UA standards. Expert PDF Remediation: For organizations with complex remediation needs, Siteimprove offers customers the flexibility to choose the right level of remediation support: fully automated, human expert-led, or a hybrid of both.

automatically fixes accessibility issues at scale, allowing organizations to accelerate a traditionally time-consuming and labor-intensive manual process. The agent auto-tags PDFs, adds document structure, corrects heading hierarchy, and helps bring documents into compliance with WCAG and PDF-UA standards.

"Today's launch builds on the advanced AEO insights we recently released. With the new Content Writing & Optimization Agent and PDF Remediation Agent, we're helping customers identify AI visibility gaps, auto-remediate issues, and ensure every piece of content, including PDFs, is compliant and AI search-ready. Every Siteimprove.ai release advances our vision of a unified agentic content intelligence platform." — Nayaki Nayyar, CEO, Siteimprove.

The launch of these agents reflects a foundational truth seen across Siteimprove enterprise customers; that accessible content is AI-ready content. The structure, semantics, and clarity that meet accessibility standards are precisely what answer engines need to raise brand visibility and trust content. Siteimprove.ai is the only platform for unifying Accessibility, Content Strategy, Search, and Analytics into a single solution for enterprise teams.

To learn more and see these agents in action, join us in Denver at Gartner Marketing Symposium booth #220 or virtually via the webinar for more details.

About Siteimprove

Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, global 2000 clients across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai, an agentic content intelligence platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.