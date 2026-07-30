Sieyuan Electric's 420 kV RIP Bushings Successfully Applied in a Core Project of the Greek National Grid

RUGAO, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a subsidiary of Sieyuan Electric, a global leader in power transmission and distribution equipment, Jiangsu Sieyuan Hertz Instrument Transformer Co., Ltd. has successfully put its independently developed and manufactured RIP transformer bushings up to 420 kV into operation at a key substation of the Greek National Grid.

Fig.1 RIP Bushings up to 420 kV Applied On-site to Three-Phase Autotransformers Fig.2 RIP Bushing production base

To guarantee on-time grid connection and commissioning of the project, while adapting to local grid operating conditions and meeting stringent requirements for high safety, high reliability and low-carbon environmental performance, the project team selected the superior RIP bushing solution for its well-rounded performance. Backed by advanced core technologies, mature mass manufacturing processes, a complete testing and qualification system, and efficient supply chain and delivery capabilities, Sieyuan Hertz completed the full delivery of high-performance RIP bushings for 17 units of 280MVA/400kV power transformers in just five months.

Featuring an oil-free, gas-free resin-impregnated paper (RIP) dry structure, these bushings offer core advantages including environmental safety, flame and explosion protection, and maintenance-free operation. As one of the few companies worldwide capable of independent R&D, manufacturing and testing of bushings across all voltage levels, Sieyuan Hertz maintains full independent control over its entire value chain – from design and engineering to production. Its products are highly adaptable to complex scenarios such as power transmission and transformation projects and new energy grid integration.

Going forward, the company will continue to deepen its presence in key global markets, providing reliable solutions to support the global energy transition and power grid modernization.

About Sieyuan Hertz

Sieyuan Hertz is a specialized enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing and full-life-cycle operation and maintenance services of high-voltage instrument transformers up to 1000 kV, AC RIP bushings up to 800 kV, and ±800 kV and below DC RIP bushings. The company is committed to providing efficient and reliable power system solutions for global customers. Our products meet the requirements of international standards such as IEC, IEEE and ANSI. Committed to the philosophy of "Smarter Power, Better Life", the company continues to deepen its roots in the power industry, and constantly advances technological development and high-quality development of core equipment. Website: https://www.sieyuan.com