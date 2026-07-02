Siddharth Mittal Appointed as Managing Director & CEO of Syngene International

BENGALURU, India, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngene International, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), today announced that Siddharth Mittal has assumed the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 1 July 2026.

Mittal succeeds Peter Bains, who completed his tenure as Managing Director & CEO on 30 June 2026, bringing close to three decades of business leadership experience. He joins Syngene from Biocon Limited, where he most recently served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

During his thirteen years at Biocon, Siddharth held the position of Chief Financial Officer, before being appointed Managing Director and CEO. During this period, he played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of the company that positioned it for long term growth, strengthening its commercial operations, expanding its presence across global markets, securing key regulatory approvals and successfully commercializing Biocon's GLP-1 portfolio across major international markets. He also led strategic partnerships and commercial initiatives that strengthened Biocon's competitive position while driving operational excellence, customer-centricity and sustainable business growth.

Commenting on Siddharth's appointment, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Syngene International, said: "I am delighted to welcome Siddharth as the Managing Director and CEO of Syngene. Having worked closely with Siddharth for many years, I have seen first hand his ability to lead businesses through period of change, build strong teams and deliver transformation and sustainable growth. Having built a strong reputation for scientific excellence, quality and customer trust, Syngene is now at an inflection point in its journey. As the industry evolves and customer expectations continue to rise, I am confident Siddharth's leadership, commercial acumen and execution focus will help Syngene unlock its full potential and create long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Commenting on taking on the role, Siddharth Mittal said: "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director and CEO of Syngene. Over the years, the company has built exceptional scientific capabilities, a talented team, and gained the trust of customers across the world. These enduring strengths give us a solid platform to drive the next phase of long-term growth. My immediate priority is to sharpen our commercial edge, strengthen delivery excellence and bring greater focus and discipline to execution across the business. By combining our scientific strengths and talented workforce with an unwavering focus on customer fulfilment and cost competitiveness, I am confident that we can restore growth momentum and reinforce Syngene's standing as a global leader in CRDMO services, while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.

About Syngene: Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN: INE 398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's team of over 8,300 employees including 5,700+ scientists, brings both deep expertise and the capacity to deliver scientific excellence, robust data security, and world class manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to market and lower the cost of innovation. With over 3 Mn sq. ft of specialized discovery, development, and manufacturing facilities across India and the U.S., Syngene works with ~400 global customers across industry segments, including biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science and multinationals such as BMS, GSK, Zoetis, and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, visit Syngene ESG Report.