Sicona lands $45M ARENA grant to open battery materials production facility in Wollongong

SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian battery technology company Sicona Battery Technologies has secured $45 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to build and operate its first commercial-scale silicon-carbon battery anode material production facility in the Illawarra region.

As part of this, Sicona and BlueScope Steel Limited have entered into an exclusivity agreement to assess the potential development of the facility within BlueScope's Port Kembla precinct.

The new facility will scale production of Sicona's advanced silicon-carbon battery anode material, SiCx®, to produce up to 230 tonnes per annum for advanced customer qualification and commercial sales.

The SiCx® technology improves lithium ion battery performance by increasing energy density by over 20 percent and enabling charging speeds over 40 percent faster than conventional graphite.

It is also compatible with existing lithium-ion battery production lines, giving Sicona a clearer pathway to customer qualification, offtake agreements, and commercial-scale supply with global battery and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The ARENA grant will be delivered under the Australian Government's Battery Breakthrough Initiative, which supports the growth of domestic battery manufacturing capability and strengthens Australia's position in the global battery supply chain.

It marks a major validation point for Sicona as it moves from technology development into commercial scale-up, with its materials also being developed for applications across AI data centres, power tools, defence, robotics, and other high-performance battery markets in addition to electric vehicles.

The capital injection will help Sicona meet its ambition to build sovereign battery materials manufacturing capability in Australia, while proving the country can compete in higher-value global battery supply chains.

Christiaan Jordaan, Founder and CEO of Sicona Battery Technologies, said: "ARENA's support is a major endorsement of Sicona's technology, our team, and Australia's ability to build globally relevant battery materials manufacturing capability.

"Battery-powered industries need higher performance at lower cost. Our silicon-carbon anode technology is designed to deliver faster charging, greater energy density and a scalable pathway into existing lithium-ion battery supply chains.

"While EVs remain a major opportunity, some of the fastest-growing demand is coming from AI data centres, robotics, drones and power tools. These applications need high energy and power density today, and SiCx® is designed to help meet that demand. The Wollongong facility will allow us to validate our process at commercial scale, deliver SiCx® to customers, and accelerate our entry to multiple markets.

"It also shows Australia can do more than export unprocessed critical minerals. We can manufacture advanced materials, create skilled jobs, and compete in the high-value battery supply chains that will power the global energy transition."

Darren Miller, CEO of ARENA, said: "Sicona is developing the kind of next-generation battery technology that can help Australia move further up the global battery supply chain.

"Improving battery performance is critical to accelerating the uptake of electric vehicles and supporting the transition to a net zero economy.

"Sicona's technology has the potential to deliver faster charging, longer driving range and lower-cost batteries. The technology has undergone independent testing and is already being evaluated by global battery manufacturers and electric vehicle companies, highlighting its strong commercial potential.

"By supporting Sicona's Wollongong facility, ARENA is helping build the domestic manufacturing capability Australia needs to turn battery innovation into commercial supply."

The development of the Wollongong facility is expected to create up to 36 skilled manufacturing jobs and support workforce development, training, and local industry partnerships.

It follows a May 2025 licensing and strategic partnership with Himadri in India, including an AU$17.5 million follow on investment, and comes as Sicona is also planning a 6,500 tonne per annum commercial facility, with longer-term expansion potential to 26,500 tonnes per annum.

Sicona Battery Technologies (www.siconabattery.com) is an Australian battery technology company improving lithium-ion battery performance through silicon-carbon anode technology designed to increase energy density and improve charge and discharge rate. Its SiCx® technology is designed for compatibility with existing battery manufacturing lines, supporting battery manufacturers and supply chain partners seeking higher-performance anode materials for electric vehicles, defence, power tools, and other lithium-ion battery applications.

Contact:

Sicona Battery Technologies

media@siconabattery.com

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