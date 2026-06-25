SI Group and Shengxiao Group Establish Joint Venture to Accelerate Biphenol Capacity Expansion in China

Shengnova Advanced Materials enhances in-region Biphenol supply to meet rising demand across Asia Pacific

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates, and Shengxiao Group, a global leader in liquid crystal polymer (LCP) monomers and specialty chemicals, announced today the formation of a joint venture to accelerate additional capacity of Biphenol in China.

Representatives from Shengxiao Group and SI Group at the joint venture signing ceremony on June 25

Based in Sichuan, China, Shengnova Advanced Materials combines Shengxiao Group's established Biphenol manufacturing asset and regional market access with SI Group's proprietary technology and global Biphenol expertise. By bringing these capabilities together, the joint venture is designed to increase local supply of this unique molecule.

Biphenol is an important monomer used in liquid crystal polymers (LCP), polyphenylenesulfone (PPSU), and other applications. The venture positions both partners to support growing demand across sectors including electronics, automotive, and medical, where high-performance materials are essential to next-generation applications.

"We are pleased to partner with SI Group to form Shengnova Advanced Materials to supply Biphenol to customers in Asia," said Guo Xiaozhong, Chairman of Shengxiao Group. "As a leading supplier of monomers for liquid crystal polymers (LCP), Biphenol is a key component of our portfolio. Our customers appreciate in-region supply and bringing SI Group's Biphenol expertise to China will benefit the growing end markets in the region."

"This joint venture advances SI Group's growth strategy and strengthens our ability to serve customers in key markets around the world," said David Bradley, President and CEO of SI Group. "Through the formation of Shengnova Advanced Materials, we are expanding our ability to competitively supply Biphenol to customers in Asia while continuing production at our Newport, Tennessee facility. This positions SI Group to better serve global customers, support growing regional demand, and reinforce security of supply through a multi-region production footprint."

Learn more about Biphenol at https://siigroup.com/products/4-4-biphenol

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group's chemistries are essential solutions that enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber and adhesives, fuels, lubricants, coatings, and oilfield industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, SI Group operates 18 manufacturing facilities across three continents and serves customers in more than 80 countries, supported by approximately 1,500 employees worldwide. Driven by a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and delivering extraordinary results, SI Group innovates to create long-term value for a better future. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

About Shengxiao Group

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, Shengxiao Group is a diversified industrial group with businesses spanning advanced materials, specialty chemicals, equipment manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. In the fields of specialty chemicals and advanced materials, Shengxiao's key products include p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA), 6-Hydroxy-2-Naphthoic Acid (HNA), 4,4'-Biphenol, and other critical monomers and chemical intermediates for liquid crystal polymer (LCP) applications, serving industries including artificial intelligence, electronics, communications, healthcare, and food. Shengxiao supplies high-quality chemical products and solutions to customers in nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide, supporting the advancement of advanced materials technologies. Learn more at www.shengxiaochemical.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Grande

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joe@jgrandecommunications.com

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