Shwiff, Levy & Polo Launches Mid-Year Tax Readiness Program to Help Businesses Prepare for Evolving Compliance Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP (SLP) has launched its Mid-Year Tax Readiness Program, a structured advisory initiative. The initiative is designed to help businesses assess tax compliance, financial reporting, and documentation practices ahead of year-end planning. The program is available immediately to businesses throughout the United States and international organizations with U.S. tax reporting obligations.

Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP

The announcement comes as businesses continue navigating an increasingly complex tax environment marked by evolving reporting requirements, greater digitalization of financial records, and heightened regulatory oversight. Through the Mid-Year Tax Readiness Program, SLP will provide comprehensive reviews of tax positions, accounting processes, financial documentation, and reporting procedures to help organizations identify potential compliance risks well before year-end filing deadlines.

The program has been developed to support businesses that want to take a proactive approach to tax planning rather than waiting until the final months of the financial year. By conducting reviews midyear, organizations have additional time to evaluate existing accounting practices, strengthen internal controls, address documentation gaps, and implement strategies to support accurate financial reporting.

As part of the initiative, participating businesses will receive tailored consultations based on their operational structure, industry, and reporting obligations. Services available through the program include tax planning reviews, accounting support, financial statement assessments, business advisory services, business valuation assistance where appropriate, and guidance on preparing documentation that may be required during future tax examinations or audits.

The Mid-Year Tax Readiness Program is designed for businesses of varying sizes, including closely held companies, family-owned businesses, expanding enterprises, and organizations with domestic and international operations. Companies planning acquisitions, restructuring initiatives, ownership transitions, or significant investments may also benefit from reviewing their tax positions before these transactions take place.

Many businesses encounter unnecessary challenges during tax season because financial records are reviewed only as reporting deadlines approach. In many cases, incomplete documentation, inconsistent accounting practices, or changes in business operations throughout the year require additional time to reconcile. Conducting a structured review earlier in the year allows organizations to identify these issues while there is still sufficient time to implement corrective measures.

The initiative also reflects the growing importance of maintaining organized financial records as tax authorities continue adopting more technology-driven methods for reviewing filings and identifying inconsistencies. Businesses are increasingly expected to maintain accurate supporting documentation that aligns with reported financial information, making year-round preparation an important component of effective financial management. "Businesses today are operating in a tax environment that continues to evolve as regulations, reporting expectations, and documentation requirements become more sophisticated," said Elizabeth Shwiff, Partner at Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP. "Launching this program during the middle of the year allows organizations to evaluate their financial reporting processes while there is still time to address potential concerns before year-end deadlines. Our objective is to help businesses strengthen compliance and improve preparedness through a structured review process."

In addition to evaluating current reporting practices, the program encourages businesses to review operational changes that may affect future tax obligations. Growth into new markets, workforce expansion, investments in technology, changes to ownership structures, or new revenue streams can all influence tax planning considerations. Addressing these developments before year-end may reduce the likelihood of unexpected reporting challenges during filing season.

SLP's advisory team works with businesses across a broad range of industries, providing accounting, taxation, financial reporting, business advisory, business valuation, and tax representation services. The firm's experience supporting both domestic and international clients enables it to assist organizations facing increasingly complex financial reporting obligations while adapting to changing regulatory expectations.

The Mid-Year Tax Readiness Program is available immediately through SLP's San Francisco office, with virtual consultations also available for eligible clients throughout the United States. Businesses interested in participating can schedule an initial consultation to determine the scope of services that best meet their operational and reporting needs.

About Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP

Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP is a certified public accounting firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. The firm provides accounting, taxation, financial reporting, business advisory, business valuation, and tax representation services to businesses and individuals throughout the United States and internationally. SLP works with organizations across multiple industries, supporting clients with financial compliance, strategic planning, and long-term business objectives.

Contact Shwiff, Levy & Polo

slp@slpconsults.cpa

(415) 291-8600