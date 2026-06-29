SHERPA TUTORS LAUNCHES SEN TUTORING DIVISION AS NUMBER OF SEN PUPILS REACHES RECORD 1.8 MILLION

1,300 SEN Teaching Specialists to Support Growing Demand for Online Tutoring

MARLOW, England, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa Tutors, one of the UK's leading online tutoring platforms, announces the launch of its dedicated Special Educational Needs (SEN) Tutoring Division, created to help SEN pupils build confidence and a positive relationship with learning.

Sherpa's SEN tutoring division gives parents access to more than 1,300 SEN and neurodiversity teaching specialists, including experienced teachers trained to support pupils with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, anxiety and other complex learning and emotional needs.

The launch comes as demand for SEN support accelerates. In June 2026, the Department for Education reported that more than 1.8 million children in England are registered as SEN or have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in place, representing a 5.2% increase on 2025.

While schools and colleges work incredibly hard to meet growing demand, many are overwhelmed, leaving some pupils struggling to get the support they need.

Specialist SEN tutoring enables pupils to receive one-on-one support from experienced tutors and teachers who understand the teaching techniques needed to nurture their potential.

Neurodivergent learners often process information differently, making personalised teaching programmes particularly important. Autistic learners may benefit from consistent routines, while pupils with ADHD often respond best to shorter, interactive activities.

"Our SEN tutors are highly knowledgeable and skilled, with an instinctive appreciation for the most effective learning techniques based on the needs of each pupil," said Angela Winters, Head of Engagement at Sherpa Tutors. "Many pupils are battling severe anxiety. In these cases, tutors focus on gradually building confidence both academically and socially, helping them develop a resilience toolkit to better manage challenges."

"The most effective learning experience begins with the right support and the right tutor. With 59% of Sherpa's tutors experienced in SEN teaching, we can identify the right tutor to help every pupil build confidence and progress at a pace that's right for them."

Sherpa Tutors holds a 4.7 Trustpilot rating and a 4.8 Google rating and prides itself on exceptional customer service and high-quality tutors, 46% of which are qualified teachers, and 16% are qualified examiners.

Sherpa's new SEN tutoring division aims to help more children access the support they need to build a positive and confident relationship with learning.

For more information, visit www.sherpa-online.com.