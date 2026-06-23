ShareGate MCP Brings Microsoft 365 Governance Into Claude, ChatGPT and Copilot for IT Professionals

It surfaces oversharing risks, runs AI-readiness checks, and lets IT pros act on valuable insights, all in the same chat.

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance platform trusted by over 100,000 IT pros for its unmatched simplicity, announced the availability of ShareGate MCP, the first solution that lets IT pros govern Microsoft 365 directly from their AI tool of choice. Starting today, ShareGate Protect users can get early access from Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot using a library of ready-to-use prompts.

Assessing, identifying and fixing Microsoft 365 sprawl typically forces IT teams to jump between tools that don't talk to each other, making governance nearly impossible to stay on top of. ShareGate MCP closes that gap. With it, governance data, risk signals and remediation actions are accessible through a single conversation in any language, allowing tenant issues to be identified and addressed without breaking the workflow.

ShareGate MCP launches with four core capabilities.

Available now:

Tenant intelligence through natural conversation: IT pros can surface access exposure, oversharing risks and AI-readiness, drill into issues and export on demand. No report builder or dashboard required.

IT pros can surface access exposure, oversharing risks and AI-readiness, drill into issues and export on demand. No report builder or dashboard required. Branded governance reports from a single prompt: Fully customizable with PDF export built in. Partners can add the client's name and logo and run reports across multiple tenants in one conversation.

Available July 2026:

Automated governance policy creation through conversational prompts: The AI tool drafts policies in a paused state. A human switches them on explicitly, keeping IT teams in full control of what runs.

The AI tool drafts policies in a paused state. A human switches them on explicitly, keeping IT teams in full control of what runs. In-conversation remediation: Every change gets a natural-language preview before it executes. Nothing runs without explicit confirmation.

A 2026 ShareGate survey found that 71% of IT professionals say their governance workload has grown since deploying AI.

"Governance has never lived in one place because nothing was ever built to hold it," said Benjamin Niaulin, VP of Product at ShareGate. "AI tools just became another admin center IT had to open to answer one question. With ShareGate MCP, we made a different bet: collapse the work into the tool you're already in."

For global systems integrators (GSIs) and Microsoft partners, ShareGate MCP makes Microsoft 365 governance a scalable, higher-margin practice. One consultant can run AI-readiness checks, deliver branded reports and remediate risk across multiple client tenants, expanding capacity and creating a repeatable revenue stream.

ShareGate is working with leading Microsoft partners, including Avanade, to make sure it aligns with how the most experienced Microsoft 365 advisors serve clients in the AI era.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize collaboration, strengthen governance and prepare their Microsoft 365 environments for AI adoption, all while maintaining security and operational control," said James Dierks, US AI Workforce Practice Lead at Avanade. "At Avanade, we help clients navigate that complexity by combining deep Microsoft expertise with governance, security and adoption strategies that enable long-term business value. Through our collaboration with ShareGate, organizations can gain more actionable visibility into their Microsoft 365 environments and simplify governance workflows directly within the tools employees already use, helping accelerate secure and responsible AI readiness at scale."

For two decades, ShareGate has helped IT teams navigate every major Microsoft shift, from on-premises to the cloud and from SharePoint to Microsoft 365. ShareGate MCP is built for the next one. AI is testing two things at once: whether organizations have the governance foundation to properly implement it, and whether the tools IT professionals rely on can keep up with the work.

"Everyone is racing to adopt AI, and doing it right is hard. AI is creating a whole new surface, with a whole new level of exposure, and governance has never mattered more," said Simon De Baene, CEO and co-founder of Workleap. " For a long time, it lived in a dusty Word document nobody read. Then came tools trying their best to give some kind of visibility. But a solution you have to open every morning and click around can't keep up with the pace of what's happening. Governance needs to be always-on and fully integrated in your daily workflows. ShareGate MCP is how we make that real. We're enabling an agentic approach to governance that just wasn't possible before."

ShareGate MCP is available today for ShareGate Protect users with a manual install process. Claude, ChatGPT and Copilot connectors will roll out in the coming weeks.

To get ready-to-use prompts and learn more about ShareGate MCP, visit https://sharegate.com/mcp

About ShareGate

ShareGate is the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance platform, trusted by over 100,000 IT pros for its unmatched simplicity.

It offers the simplest, most reliable, and most affordable way to move business data to Microsoft 365. Whether migrating from Google Workspace, file shares, Exchange Online, SharePoint On-Premises, or tenant-to-tenant, ShareGate gets the job done without surprises. From cloud transformation to M&A integration, it keeps things just damn simple.

ShareGate also helps organizations stay in control once their data is migrated. Its powerful governance features let users assess environments, uncover issues, and apply fixes on the spot, so everything stays clean, secure, and optimized. It lays the groundwork for safe Microsoft Copilot deployment within organizations.

ShareGate is developed by Workleap Technologies, a Montréal–based software company.