Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period August 10 - August 14, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period August 10 – August 14, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share

price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction

value (SEK) 10/08/2026 500,000 96.1693 48,084,650.00 11/08/2026 1,000,000 95.7603 95,760,300.00 12/08/2026 500,000 97.9912 48,995,600.00 13/08/2026 250,000 98.1423 24,535,575.00 14/08/2026 250,000 97.5124 24,378,100.00 Total 2,500,000 96.7017 241,754,225.00

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 97,669,316 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

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E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

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Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46761284789

E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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