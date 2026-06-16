Sevio Expands Coinzilla's Web3 Advertising Network Through Strategic Partnerships with CoinMarketCap & Blockchain.com

IASI, Romania, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through our key partnerships with CoinMarketCap and Blockchain.com, advertisers can now reach some of the most valuable Web3 communities globally within a more transparent advertising ecosystem," said Tiberiu, Head of Business Development at Sevio.

Sevio announced a major expansion of Coinzilla's Web3 advertising network through strategic partnerships with CoinMarketCap and Blockchain.com, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of premium advertising infrastructure for the Web3 industry.

Sevio

Building a Top-Tier Web3 Advertising Ecosystem

Sevio is a supply-side platform (SSP) that helps publishers increase advertising revenue through transparent monetization and direct access to advertiser demand. Together with Coinzilla, its dedicated demand-side platform (DSP), the company enables brands to run managed and self-serve advertising campaigns across premium Web3 websites and mobile apps.

As digital advertising becomes increasingly fragmented, brands are looking for more transparent and effective ways to reach high-intent audiences. To support this shift, Sevio continues to expand its ecosystem through:

Direct partnerships with premium publishers;



Access to high-quality advertising inventory;



Valuable first-party audience data across the Web3 industry;



Transparent and efficient monetization solutions for publishers and advertisers.

Through Coinzilla's advertising network, brands benefit from:

Access to active crypto investors, traders, and Web3 audiences;



High-quality crypto-native traffic with strong engagement;



Flexible managed and self-serve campaign solutions;



Transparent pricing with no hidden fees or intermediaries;



Brand-safe placements across trusted crypto platforms.

Premium Access to CoinMarketCap

Through this partnership, brands can now access CoinMarketCap's global crypto audience through premium advertising placements across one of the industry's most influential platforms.

CoinMarketCap generates 1B+ monthly page views, 30M+ monthly active users, and holds an estimated 75% market share within the crypto data industry. The platform's audience consists of highly engaged users actively researching markets, comparing digital assets, and making investment decisions in real time.

"Sevio's direct publisher approach and focus on transparency aligned perfectly with our vision for delivering better advertising experiences to crypto brands. This partnership gives advertisers premium access to our global audience in a trusted and performance-oriented environment," said a CoinMarketCap representative.

Premium Access to Blockchain.com

The partnership with Blockchain.com further expands Sevio's premium publisher network while giving advertisers access through Coinzilla to one of the crypto industry's most trusted and financially active Web3 ecosystems.

With 10M+ monthly unique visitors and over 25M+ monthly page views, Blockchain.com is one of the world's leading crypto finance platforms since 2011. It gives brands direct access to highly engaged users already active in digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, and on-chain activity worldwide.

"Our collaboration with Sevio and Coinzilla creates new opportunities for advertisers to connect with a highly valuable crypto-native audience through trusted inventory and premium placements.

By combining Sevio's monetization technology with Coinzilla's advertising demand and distribution capabilities, the partnership supports a more transparent and effective advertising ecosystem for the industry," said a Blockchain.com representative.

Why This Partnership Matters for the Web3 Ecosystem

Sevio's advertising model is built around direct publisher partnerships, transparent monetization, and access to first-party audience data directly from the source.

Instead of relying on complex advertising supply chains filled with intermediaries, Sevio brings together premium publisher inventory, ad technology, sales infrastructure, and demand solutions into a single Web3-specific ecosystem.

Through these partnerships, CoinMarketCap and Blockchain.com gain:

Improved monetization opportunities;



Greater transparency across the advertising process;



Access to premium advertiser demand tailored to crypto-native audiences.

At the same time, Coinzilla strengthens this ecosystem by giving advertisers a dedicated platform to launch and manage campaigns across premium crypto inventory. As a result, advertisers can reach some of the most valuable Web3 communities through:

Trusted advertising placements;



Curated premium inventory;



High-quality crypto-native audience signals;



A more transparent ecosystem without unnecessary intermediary layers or hidden fees.

Together, these partnerships create a more efficient and transparent advertising experience for both publishers and advertisers, while supporting stronger engagement, better campaign performance, and long-term growth across the Web3 industry.

About Sevio

Founded in 2014, Sevio helps publishers maximize revenue through premium demand, transparent execution, and access to high-intent audiences across the digital advertising ecosystem. Today, the company operates across 40+ countries, delivers over 46 million monthly impressions, and maintains a 92% client retention rate.

About Coinzilla

To expand its ecosystem, Sevio launched Coinzilla in 2016, a platform built for crypto and fintech brands. It enables advertisers to reach highly engaged Web3 audiences through managed and self-serve campaigns across a premium network of more than 2,000 websites and mobile apps.

To date, the platform has delivered more than 50,000 campaigns for over 15,000 advertisers.

Media Contact:

Representative: Bogdan Cretu

Brand Website: sevio.com

Email: office@sevio.com

City and State: Iasi, Romania