SensorUp Closes Growth Financing to Scale its Agentic Operations Platform for Heavy Industry

Round led by Pender Ventures, with participation from Climate Investment, Evok Innovations, and Occidental. New capital will accelerate deployment of the AI-enablement platform already running inside five OGCI member companies and regional operators, with expansion into adjacent industrial verticals underway.

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SensorUp Inc., the operational intelligence platform powering integrated operations across asset-heavy industries, announced today the close of a growth financing round led by Pender Ventures. The round includes participation from Climate Investment, Evok Innovations, and Occidental, a strategic investor and client.

SensorUp logo

SensorUp is the operational intelligence layer for asset-heavy industries: turning fragmented field data, engineering records, and sensor streams into auditable, agent-ready workflows. Operators use the platform today to surface underperforming wells before production is lost, to triage flare and vent events against regulatory thresholds, to coordinate turnaround readiness across thousands of components, to detect and resolve methane leaks, and to assemble emissions inventories that withstand regulator and capital-markets scrutiny, all on a single asset model rather than five disconnected tools.

The platform's hardened components: asset hierarchy, calculations, review and approval, reporting, and workflow orchestration give customers, consultants, and AI agents a shared foundation to build on, with the auditability, security, and scalability that heavy industry requires. Adding a new use case is configuration, not a new product build. That same architecture is what makes the platform extensible beyond oil and gas, into power generation, utilities, mining, and chemicals, wherever distributed assets, multimodal data, and regulated operations meet.

The round was led by Pender Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on companies that drive the innovation economy as legacy systems are replaced with modern tools. As investors, they focus on finding companies with solutions that have proven their ability to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve outcomes.

"Industrial software has been waiting for a platform with both genuine architectural differentiation and the field credibility to deploy it at scale. SensorUp has both," said Cheri Corbett, Partner at Pender Ventures. "Their ontology-based data fabric, their position inside the world's most demanding industrial operators, and the way customers are pulling them into agentic workloads make this exactly the kind of inflection-point company our fund was built to back. Ultimately, we back teams, and this one has earned a level of operator trust that took years to build and would take competitors years to replicate."

The capital will be deployed across three priorities aligned with SensorUp's next phase of growth:

Accelerating customer deployment: Expanding SensorUp's API framework, advancing zero-touch deployment, and scaling expansion through structured prototyping workshops that compress time-to-value from quarters to weeks.

Enhancing the agentic platform: Investing in advanced AI, modeling, and vertical-specific capabilities, including SensorUp's Operations AI Agents — the production-grade agents that customers are deploying on top of the platform.

Fueling multi-vertical expansion: Building the data infrastructure, go-to-market, and customer success capacity to support a growing base of customers and the expanding scope of workflows running on SensorUp.

"Our customers are eager to deploy AI strategies, but they need a trusted platform and partner to design and build solutions with them," said Julia Hole, Chief Financial Officer of SensorUp. "SensorUp was forged in the highly complex environment of methane detection, resolution, and measurement at global scale. That foundation naturally positions us to take on our customers' next most pressing data challenge: operationalizing AI for tangible ROI. This financing allows us to accelerate a roadmap our customers are actively driving."

About SensorUp

SensorUp is the agentic system of action for heavy industry — the AI-enablement platform that turns operational chaos into orchestrated execution across distributed assets, multimodal data, and complex workflows. Forged in partnership with the world's largest oil and gas operators and hardened across thousands of distributed assets, SensorUp is in production today with five OGCI member companies and a growing roster of regional operators, with expansion into adjacent industrial verticals underway. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Learn more at sensorup.com.

About Pender Ventures

Pender Ventures is a venture capital investor focused on health tech and B2B technology companies at the inflection point between commercialization and scale. As a hands-on, high-conviction investor, Pender Ventures partners closely with founders to accelerate growth and build category-leading businesses.

With deep roots in the Canadian innovation ecosystem and the flexibility to invest across North America, the team operates from offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary. Learn more at penderventures.com.

About Climate Investment

Climate Investment (CI) is an independently managed specialist investor focused on driving industrial decarbonization. It invests in companies aiming to drive high GHG impact in energy-intensive sectors, targeting opportunities that may deliver scaled, quantified carbon reduction alongside attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm seeks to accelerate impact by investing and collaborating widely. It provides venture to growth capital to companies, and supports them across their business lifecycle, with the objective of delivering both measurable GHG impact and financial success

The firm has made over 40 investments across energy, industry, buildings, and transportation. CI's portfolio companies offer solutions that avoid, reduce, recycle or store emitted methane or carbon dioxide. The firm reports its portfolio's quantified GHG impact annually against a methodology it has co-developed with other investors to encourage adoption of common metrics. In the period 2019-2024 its portfolio companies collectively realized 133 million tonnes of CO2e1 of GHG reduction.

Climate Investment was founded by members of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative. They have invested in Climate Investment funds and deployed many of its portfolio innovations, supporting their early commercial development. Visit www.climateinvestment.com.

About Evok Innovations

Evok Innovations is a leading climate-focused venture capital firm investing in hard tech solutions for heavy industry. We partner with exceptional entrepreneurs to scale transformative technologies in our focus areas of energy, mining & minerals, industrial optimization, and adaptation & resilience.

Beyond capital, Evok delivers deep technical expertise, real-world operating experience, and unparalleled industry access through our network of global strategic partners. We work closely with our portfolio companies to bridge innovation to market adoption, accelerate commercialization, and create clear pathways to scale and exit.

For more information, please visit: evokinnovations.com.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

Media Contact: Trevor Cross, Senior Product Marketing Manager, SensorUp Inc., trevor.cross@sensorup.com

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