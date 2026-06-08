Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing Culture

EISENERZ, Austria, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category's title sponsor, underscoring its commitment to supporting international ATV racing and Europe's off-road racing culture. Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is widely regarded as one of the world's toughest off-road endurance races, testing both rider skill and machine durability in extreme conditions.

Alongside title sponsorship, Segway Powersports also participated in the event with Segway AT10, 999cc all-terrain vehicle, using the race as a demanding real-world environment to validate product capability and durability. As the most powerful ATV in Segway's lineup, AT10 delivers 97 horsepower, accelerating from 0–100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 120 km/h. With high ground clearance and a 78% climbing angle, it is designed to handle a wide variety of challenging terrain. Already available in global markets, Segway AT10 has received strong customer response.

The return of the Quad Challenge re-establishes a dedicated ATV endurance platform at one of Europe's most recognized off-road events, providing riders with a competitive stage that emphasizes both performance, durability, and the continued development of the ATV racing community. By helping bring the category back to an international stage, Segway Powersports aims to contribute to a broader and more sustainable future for ATV racing in Europe.

The Erzbergrodeo follows Segway Powersports' participation at the Mint 400 earlier this year, widely regarded as a premier off-road racing event in North America, where Segway Super Villain SX20T secured a third-place podium finish in the UTV Pro Stock Modified class. Together, these events reflect Segway Powersports' growing commitment to global off-road racing across different terrains, categories, and competitive environments.

Segway Powersports will continue to participate in international off-road events to validate its products, support future development, and deliver stronger performance and riding experiences for riders worldwide. The company also remains committed to supporting the growth of ATV racing and global off-road culture through continued investment, participation, and collaboration with the racing community.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a strong supply chain with in-house manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products – from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com.