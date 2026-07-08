Sectra publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2025/2026

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Sectra

08 Jul, 2026, 09:15 GMT

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) is publishing its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 2025/2026 fiscal year today. This report also includes the Corporate Governance Report for the same period.

The documents are attached to this press release and are also available on Sectra's website, investor.sectra.com.

A summary of the financial year is also available on the website. The 2025/2026 financial year in brief summarizes highlights from our operations and a selection of financial performance measures.

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:45 a.m. (CEST) on July 8, 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2025-2026,c4371898

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4371898/4186258.pdf

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4371898/4186259.zip

549300R9ZBT8YSFFK266-2026-04-30-1-sv.zip

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report,c3551818

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-annual-report-and-sustainability-report,c3551812

Sectra's annual report and sustainability report

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