Secomea Highlights Secure Remote Access As A Critical Control For OT Cybersecurity

As manufacturers connect more field tools, historians, vendor platforms, and support systems to industrial environments, Secomea urges organizations to strengthen OT remote access governance.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secomea, a leader in secure remote access for operational technology (OT) environments, today highlighted the growing importance of secure remote access as a core control for OT cybersecurity, industrial cybersecurity, and operational resilience.

As manufacturers, machine builders, and critical infrastructure operators continue to connect industrial control systems, field service tools, historians, engineering workstations, remote maintenance platforms, and third-party vendor systems, the boundary of OT cybersecurity is expanding. The risk is no longer limited to core control systems such as PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA environments. It increasingly includes the connected systems and users that support production, maintenance, diagnostics, and service delivery.

"Secure remote access is now one of the most important controls in OT cybersecurity," said Knud Kegel, CTPO at Secomea. "Manufacturers need to know who is connecting to their OT environments, when they are connecting, what they can access, and whether every session is authenticated, authorized, segmented, and auditable."

Recent industrial cybersecurity developments have reinforced the importance of strong OT access governance. Public advisories and incident reporting continue to show that exposed access paths, unmanaged third-party connections, weak authentication, and insufficient visibility can create risk for production continuity, safety, compliance, and customer trust.

Secomea helps manufacturers, machine builders, and critical infrastructure operators strengthen OT cybersecurity by providing secure remote access for OT environments. The platform enables organizations to control user access to industrial assets, enforce role-based access control, support multi-factor authentication, segment access to critical systems, and maintain audit logs of remote sessions.

For manufacturers, secure remote access can support faster troubleshooting, reduced downtime, safer vendor support, and stronger compliance readiness. For machine builders, it enables scalable remote service while helping customers maintain governance over third-party access to industrial systems.

"Industrial organizations do not need less connectivity. They need more controlled connectivity," said Kegel. "The goal is to make every remote connection intentional, authenticated, authorized, segmented, and visible, transforming remote access from a simple connectivity tool into the control point for modern OT security."

Why Secure Remote Access Matters For OT Cybersecurity

OT cybersecurity depends on controlling who can access industrial systems and under what conditions.

Secure remote access helps reduce risk from unmanaged vendor access, shared credentials, exposed systems, and overly broad permissions.

Role-based access control, multi-factor authentication, segmentation, and audit logging are becoming baseline expectations for OT remote access.

Manufacturers need visibility across both core control systems and supporting OT-adjacent systems such as historians, engineering workstations, field service platforms, and remote maintenance tools.

Secure remote access supports operational resilience by enabling faster diagnostics and troubleshooting without compromising security governance.

About Secomea

Secomea enables manufacturers, machine builders, and critical infrastructure operators to securely connect, monitor, and manage industrial environments. Its secure remote access solutions help organizations strengthen OT cybersecurity, reduce downtime, improve compliance readiness, and maintain governance over access to critical systems.

www.secomea.com

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