Seaspan Achieves Investment Grade Rating Upgrade from KBRA

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. (Seaspan), a global leader in marine transportation and the world's largest independent owner and operator of containerships, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has upgraded the company's issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to BBB- from BB+, while affirming its BBB senior secured debt rating.

The upgrade recognizes Seaspan's continued growth, strong contracted cash flow profile, funding flexibility, high utilization rates, and consistent operational performance, reflecting the strength of the company's business model and long-term strategy. KBRA cited Seaspan's increased scale, expanded unencumbered fleet, longer average charter duration, diversified funding sources, and demonstrated resilience through market cycles as key factors supporting the rating upgrade.

"This upgrade is an important milestone for Seaspan and a testament to the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy, our resilient business model, and strong contracted cash flows with our key customers," said Andreas Brauch, Chief Financial Officer of Seaspan. "Achieving investment grade status with KBRA reflects the strength of our operating platform and our commitment to maintaining a robust financial profile while continuing to invest in quality growth."

The rating action comes as Seaspan continues to invest in fleet expansion and modernization, reinforcing its commitment to supporting its customers with efficient, reliable, and environmentally advanced vessels. Seaspan remains focused on maintaining a strong financial foundation while pursuing opportunities that enhance customer value and support long-term quality growth.

Read the Kroll Bond Rating Agency report here: KBRA Upgrades Ratings for Seaspan Corporation

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of June 30, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including four Pure Car, Truck Carriers, five Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

CONTACT: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd., communications@seaspancorp.com