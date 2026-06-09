Scientific Games and Hellenic Lotteries Partner to Provide World-Class Scratchcard Entertainment Experiences to Greek Players

New Games Launch as Part of Hellenic Lotteries' New Concession of Greek State Lotteries

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games, the world's largest lottery games company, and Hellenic Lotteries, part of Allwyn Hellas, the leading gaming group in Greece, are partnering to bring entertaining instant scratchcard games to Greek players through a new 12-year agreement.

Scientific Games, the world’s largest lottery games company, and Hellenic Lotteries, part of Allwyn Hellas, the leading gaming group in Greece, are partnering to bring entertaining instant scratchcard games to Greek players through a new 12-year agreement.

Hellenic Lotteries selected Scientific Games as a supplier of scratchcards through a competitive procurement process. Recently, Hellenic Lotteries was awarded the exclusive right to operate and manage passive lotteries and scratchcard games by the Greek State for a period of 12 years, following a relevant international tender and the conclusion of its previous license.

As part of the partnership, 14 new scratchcard games launched in May, kicking off Hellenic Lotteries' new license with a splash. The agreement with Scientific Games also provides the possibility to explore digital lottery propositions in the future.

"At Allwyn Hellas and Hellenic Lotteries, we put players at the center of everything we do, emphasizing their entertainment experience. Therefore, we're delighted to collaborate with Scientific Games as our instant game provider to deliver exciting scratchcard games to players in Greece," said Matthaios Mattaiou, Chief Sales & Marketing PLAY Stores/HL and Operations Officer at Allwyn Hellas. "Beginning with new games launched in May, we look forward to engaging players with fresh propositions."

Scientific Games creates and produces the Greek scratchcards at its European Center of Game Production Excellence in the UK, that serves more than 40 lotteries in EMEA. Under the new agreement in Greece, the company also provides an expert sales support team that ensures all games are delivered efficiently and securely.

"Our instant game innovators will continue to apply Scientific Games' 53 years of analytics and game design best practices working to provide a portfolio of innovative scratchcards that drives responsible growth in Greece," said Matthias Müller, Senior Vice President, International Sales for Scientific Games.

With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2026 World Lottery Almanac). The company provides games, technologies, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

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About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery games, technology, analytics and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.