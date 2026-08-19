SciBase: Interim report

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SciBase

19 Aug, 2026, 06:46 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - June 30, 2026

The second quarter in figures         

  • Net sales were TSEK 15,308 (8,791), +74%, cleared for currency effects +84%.           
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 28,893 (22,911).           
  • The loss per share was SEK 2.83 (6.77).           
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 33,095 (20,466).           
  • The gross margin was 52,6% (66.2%).           
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 118% and was 40,144 (18,398) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 75% (incl deliveries to Castle).

The first half-year in figures           

  • Net sales were TSEK 29,586 (17,648), +68%, cleared for currency effects +79%.           
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 53,383 (43,592).           
  • The loss per share was SEK 5.80 (13.69).           
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 59,669 (46,467).           
  • The gross margin was 51.0% (68.4%).           
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 95% and was 70,556 (36,268) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 74% (incl deliveries to Castle).

Important events during the quarter           

  • Overall sales increased by 74% (+84%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 18% vs Q2-25 (increased by 18% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 80% (88% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 3,231%.           
  • The gross margin was negatively affected in the quarter by the currency development (negative impact of over 5%), continued deliveries of products to Castle Biosciences for clinical studies, increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production. Cleared for currency effects and Castle deliveries, the margin was around 70%.           
  • SciBase collaboration with Castle has now entered the next phase as the first patient has been included in a new study to assess flare prediction in Atopic Dermatitis.           
  • SciBase performed a reverse split 1:100.           
  • A new study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Allergy demonstrating that results from Nevisense measurements obtained shortly after birth identified children who subsequentially developed atopic dermatitis (AD).   
  • A new study was presented demonstrating that Nevisense (EIS) can successfully detect and quantify age-related changes in the skin barrier.           
  • A study was presented showing that Nevisense can identify damage to the skin barrier from surfactants in household cleaning products.          
  • SciBase reaches milestone with over 400,000 tests sold globally.          
  • The 2026 AGM was held on May 19th.

Important events after the end of the period           

  • SciBase submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand the U.S. indication for Nevisense to include the assessment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers (keratinocyte skin cancers).           
  • SciBase announced changes in senior management.

Financial overview 



July 1, 2025 - 

Apr 1 - June 30

Jan 1 - June 30

June 30, 2026

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2026

2025

2026

2025

Rolling-12

2025

Net sales, SEK ths

15 308

8 791

29 586

17 648

52 400

40 461

Gross margin, %

52,6 %

66,2 %

51,0 %

68,4 %

57,5 %

67,0 %

Equity/Asset ratio, %

41,4 %

61,1 %

41,4 %

61,1 %

49,7 %

12,8 %

Net indebtness, multiple

2,13

0,64

2,13

0,64

1,01

6,84

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

37 153

23 958

37 153

23 958

37 153

22 604

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-33 095

-20 466

-59 669

-46 467

-97 780

-84 579

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK*

-2,83

-6,77

-5,80

-13,69

-14,64

-24,16

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK*

2,96

9,55

3,28

10,14

4,72

1,85

Average number of shares, 000'*

10 225

3 383

9 211

3 185

6 617

3 604

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*

10 225

3 663

10 225

3 663

10 225

4 142

Share price at end of period, SEK*

32,50

38,00

32,50

38,00

32,50

29,00

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

40 144

18 398

70 556

36 268

120 468

86 180

Average number of employees

51

35

49

34

44

37

*Recalculated for in June 2026 performed reverse split, 1:100.





 

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 19, 2026.

This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72, e-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c4384903

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4384903/4224163.pdf

SciBase Interim Report Q2 2026 final - clean

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