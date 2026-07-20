Scale Computing, Inc. Expands Choice for Edge, Virtualization, and AI-Ready AMD CPU-Based Infrastructure with SC//HyperCore™ Virtualization Suite

The new release expands deployment options for Scale Computing edge solutions with support for AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, simplifying virtualization and AI-enabled workloads closer to where data is generated and decisions are made.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced that SC//HyperCore virtualization suite version 9.7 will add support for AMD CPU-based infrastructure, including AMD EPYC™ and AMD Ryzen™ processors. The expanded support gives customers and partners greater flexibility to deploy Scale Computing edge solutions on AMD CPU-powered systems designed for performance, efficiency, and modern distributed workloads.

The announcement marks a significant expansion of the relationship between Scale Computing and AMD. The SC//Reliant™ edge computing as a service platform already supports infrastructure powered by AMD CPUs for retail and distributed edge environments, and the in addition of AMD EPYC and AMD Ryzen processor support in the SC//HyperCore virtualization suite extends that collaboration further across the Scale Computing virtualization and edge computing portfolio. Together, Scale Computing and AMD are expanding infrastructure options for organizations looking to simplify operations and support emerging AI-enabled workloads closer to where data is generated.

For Scale Computing customers and partners, the release addresses a long-requested need: broader infrastructure and platform choice for organizations modernizing infrastructure at the edge, in the data center, and across distributed enterprise environments. As IT teams look to reduce complexity, improve operational resilience, and prepare for AI-enabled applications outside the centralized data center, Scale Computing edge solutions, powered by AMD CPUs, will provide a new path for deploying efficient, scalable, and simplified infrastructure where workloads need to run.

"Customers are asking for more choice, more efficiency, and more flexibility as they modernize virtualization and prepare for AI at the edge," said Craig Theriac, Vice President of Product Management at Scale Computing. "With SC//HyperCore virtualization suite version 9.7, we are expanding support for AMD platforms in a way that directly aligns with our mission: making infrastructure simpler to deploy, easier to manage, and more resilient across distributed environments. AMD gives our customers and partners compelling options across compact edge form factors and high-performance rack systems, and this release is an important step forward in our product strategy."

"Organizations are increasingly looking for infrastructure that can support virtualization, AI, and distributed operations without adding complexity," said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise Business Group, AMD. "Our collaboration with Scale Computing gives customers greater flexibility in how they deploy AMD CPU-powered infrastructure, combining AMD's performance and efficiency with Scale Computing's simplified approach to managing workloads from the data center to the edge."

The move comes as AI, computer vision, analytics, automation, and other data-intensive workloads are increasingly being deployed closer to the source of data. For industries such as retail, quick-service restaurants, convenience fuel retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and distributed enterprise, edge infrastructure must support both traditional virtualized applications and emerging AI-enabled workloads without adding unnecessary operational complexity.

AMD-powered platforms are highly relevant to these environments, offering industry-leading performance and power efficiency optimized for the far edge and adverse deployment conditions. These platforms range from compact edge devices to robust rackmount infrastructure. For Scale Computing, that breadth enables partners and customers to tailor solutions around specific deployment needs while maintaining the simplicity, resilience, and scalability that define Scale Computing solutions.

With SC//HyperCore virtualization suite version 9.7, customers can take advantage of AMD platforms for modern virtualization use cases while positioning their infrastructure for future requirements around AI inferencing, edge analytics, application modernization, and high-density distributed environments. Early technical evaluation has highlighted opportunities around consistent high-I/O thread handling, improved power efficiency for known workloads, EPYC memory throughput, and the potential to leverage embedded GPU capabilities in AMD Ryzen AI platforms.

The release also strengthens the Scale Computing partner ecosystem by creating new opportunities for hardware OEMs, ODMs, resellers, and technology partners to deliver AMD-based solutions built around the SC//HyperCore virtualization suite and Scale Computing edge solutions. For channel partners, the expanded support creates a differentiated path to help customers modernize legacy infrastructure, reduce operational complexity, and prepare for AI-driven edge use cases.

Scale Computing is sponsoring and attending AMD Advancing AI 2026 this week on July 22-23, where customers, partners, and industry leaders will gather to discuss the next generation of AI infrastructure. Meet the Scale Computing team in the ISV Innovation Experience Zone at Booth 510B. To learn more about product availability and AMD support with the SC//HyperCore virtualization suite, contact Scale Computing at info@scalecomputing.com.

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

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