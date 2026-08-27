Saudi Arabia imports of canned tomatoes from the EU and Italy continue to grow in 2025 and 2026

The "Red Gold from Europe" Campaign will highlight the Quality, Security and Versatility of Italian and EU Canned Tomatoes at The Saudi Food Show 2026.

NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Red Gold from Europe" promotional campaign is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming The Saudi Food Show 2026 (Jeddah Superdome – 27/29 September 2026).

This exciting initiative aims to showcase the outstanding quality, safety, and versatility of Italian and EU canned tomatoes, celebrating their essential role and versatility in both everyday and gourmet cooking.

Red Gold from Europe at The Saudi Food Show 2026.

Promoted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, and co-funded by the European Commission, the campaign underscores the rich heritage and rigorous safety standards behind EU canned tomato products. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to join our daily cooking sessions, demonstrating creative ways to incorporate these high-quality ingredients into a variety of delicious dishes.

"The preserved tomatoes market in Saudi Arabia is expected to experience continual growth in both volume and value, driven by increasing consumer demand, urbanization, and a growing food service industry," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "In 2025, Saudi Arabia's imports of canned tomato products from Italy reached 22,803 tonnes, up from 21,927 tonnes in 2024 (and SAR 115.5 million - €28.1 million), with a total value of approximately SAR 116.7 million (€28.4 million). Meanwhile, 2025 imports of canned tomato products from the European Union reached SAR 117.2 million (€28.5 million) in value, totalling 26,808 tonnes compared to 26,198 tonnes in 2024 (and SAR 116.3 million - €28.3 million). In 2026, Saudi Arabia's imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union are projected to reach SAR 121.2 million (€29.5 million) in value and 27,800 tonnes in volume, while imports from Italy alone are projected to reach 23,750 tonnes in volume and SAR 119.3 million (€29.0 million) in value."

Attendees are invited to meet with tomato producers, enjoy live cooking sessions and explore the wide range of canned tomato options that exemplify European and Italian agricultural excellence.

Join us at Stand 12-H6 during the fair to discover why "Red Gold from Europe" is your trusted choice for the highest quality and safety in the culinary world.

Discover more and download some recipe ideas at https://redgoldfromeurope-sa.com

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