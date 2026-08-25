Sapia.ai Expands Tia to Let Hiring Teams Ask What Resumes Never Show

The Talent Intelligence Agent now lets recruiters question, compare and act on structured interview data in plain language — and build development and onboarding plans from the same evidence.

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapia.ai, a global leader in responsible AI for hiring, has today announced a significant expansion of Tia, its Talent Intelligence Agent. Tia now gives recruiters and hiring managers a conversational way to explore, compare and act on the structured interview data their organisation has already collected, the competency and behavioural evidence that resumes and keyword search were never able to provide.

Tia makes your recruiters impossibly good at their job.

Talent teams are not short of candidate data. They are short of candidate data worth querying. Hiring still runs on resumes and resume-based scoring with unstructured claims about experience, searchable by little more than keywords. What that leaves out is consistent, comparable evidence of how a candidate actually thinks, communicates and handles the situations a role demands. Sapia.ai's Chat Interview captures exactly that. Tia is how hiring teams now put questions to it.

"Recruiters have never had a shortage of data. They've had a shortage of data worth asking questions of," said Barb Hyman, CEO of Sapia.ai. "A resume is a claim. A structured interview is evidence. Once you've captured that evidence consistently, for every candidate, you can finally interrogate it properly and that is what Tia does. It doesn't decide who to hire. It shows hiring teams what they already know about the people in front of them, and helps them know what to do next."

What Tia Can Do

With this release, recruiters and hiring managers can:

Ask questions of a talent pool in plain language. For example, which shortlisted candidates showed the strongest evidence of handling conflict with a customer and receive answers grounded in what candidates actually wrote in their interview.

For example, which shortlisted candidates showed the strongest evidence of handling conflict with a customer and receive answers grounded in what candidates actually wrote in their interview. View shortlisted candidates side by side across the competencies that matter for the role, with the supporting evidence and score rationale visible for each.

across the competencies that matter for the role, with the supporting evidence and score rationale visible for each. Revisit candidates already in the pool , including strong past applicants, within the retention and consent parameters the customer has set, rather than re-sourcing the market from scratch.

, including strong past applicants, within the retention and consent parameters the customer has set, rather than re-sourcing the market from scratch. Build development and onboarding plans for new hires, grounded in the strengths and development areas identified in their own interview.

for new hires, grounded in the strengths and development areas identified in their own interview. Draft personalised, evidence-based feedback for candidates when they are not progressed to the next stage.

for candidates when they are not progressed to the next stage. Generate job briefs and interview packs, including follow-up questions targeted at the specific areas a candidate's interview did not fully evidence.

Why It Works: You Cannot Query What You Never Captured

Tia's usefulness is a direct product of how the underlying data is collected. In a Sapia.ai Chat Interview, every candidate answers the same structured, job-relevant questions in their own words, and every response is assessed against the same behaviourally anchored competency framework by SAIGE™, Sapia.ai's explainable scoring engine.

That produces something a resume database cannot: structured, comparable, job-related evidence for every applicant, with the reasoning behind every score recorded alongside it. Keyword search over resumes returns unstructured mentions. Querying structured interview evidence returns answers.

Sapia.ai has now assessed more than 10 million candidates across 47 countries on this basis.

Built for Trust, Not Just Speed

Tia is built on Sapia.ai's FAIR™ (Fair AI for Recruitment) framework, and the boundaries of what it does are a deliberate part of its design.

Tia does not score, rank or filter candidates. All assessment is performed by Sapia.ai's Chat Interview scoring engine, which is validated and monitored for adverse impact against the four-fifths rule. Tia retrieves, presents and explains that assessment; it does not produce its own.

All assessment is performed by Sapia.ai's Chat Interview scoring engine, which is validated and monitored for adverse impact against the four-fifths rule. Tia retrieves, presents and explains that assessment; it does not produce its own. Tia does not learn from a customer's hiring decisions. This is a design choice, not a limitation. Historical hiring outcomes are precisely where organisational bias is encoded, and a system that quietly optimises against them will reproduce it. Tia's capabilities come from tested, released skills never from absorbing who a customer chose to hire.

This is a design choice, not a limitation. Historical hiring outcomes are precisely where organisational bias is encoded, and a system that quietly optimises against them will reproduce it. Tia's capabilities come from tested, released skills never from absorbing who a customer chose to hire. Customer data stays with the customer. Tia works only on an organisation's own talent data, in an isolated environment. No candidate data is shared with third-party model providers, used to train foundation models, or carried across customers. Sapia.ai platform is designed to meet GDPR and global data sovereignty requirements.

Tia works only on an organisation's own talent data, in an isolated environment. No candidate data is shared with third-party model providers, used to train foundation models, or carried across customers. Sapia.ai platform is designed to meet GDPR and global data sovereignty requirements. Every answer is traceable. Tia's responses reference the candidate's own interview responses and the recorded scoring rationale, so a hiring team can see the evidence behind anything it surfaces.

Tia's responses reference the candidate's own interview responses and the recorded scoring rationale, so a hiring team can see the evidence behind anything it surfaces. The decision stays human. Tia informs and explains. People decide.

A Growing Set of Skills

Tia is built as an extensible set of skills, and Sapia.ai will continue to release new ones extending from hiring into internal mobility, development and workforce insights. Each new skill goes through the same validation and responsible AI review before it reaches customers.

Embedded Where Recruiters Already Work

Tia is natively available in Sapia.ai's TalentHub and as a browser extension in supported ATS platforms, so hiring teams get evidence-based answers without leaving the workflow they already use.

Availability

The expanded Tia is available now to Sapia.ai customers. To learn more, visit www.sapia.ai

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai is an AI-native talent intelligence platform used by some of the world's largest employers to hire fairly, at scale. With over 10 million structured interviews completed globally and a proprietary interview dataset of over 3.5 billion words, Sapia.ai helps organisations make better people decisions faster, more fairly, and with measurable impact.

Media Contact: press@sapia.ai