Samso SpA Appoints Sergio Ferraris As New General Manager

MILAN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samso SpA has appointed Sergio Ferraris as General Manager Planning, Finance and Control. This appointment comes in the frame of the growing challenges deriving from the rapid growth of the Italian energy efficiency market and the important developments that Samso SPA is achieving in the industrial, public and residential sectors (Ecobonus).

Ferraris, born in Milan in 1965, has matured more than 25 years' experience in the Energy sector. His experience started in ABN AMRO Bank where he contributed to the structuring of the first Project Finance transactions in Italy and subsequently participated to the start-up of Sorgenia becoming Director of Finance and M&A.

Stefano Meloni, President of Samso SPA comments - "We are particularly pleased that Sergio Ferraris accepted this important role in Samso to further support the achievement of our challenging industrial plan that is already displaying its outcome in 2021, with a forecast of production value more than 30 million euros".

Sergio Ferraris adds: "I am convinced of the extraordinary opportunities that the energy efficiency sector is offering and will continue to present in the coming years and I have found in Samso a perfect fit with the skills that a company competing in this sector must have with its dynamic, innovative and qualified team".

Samsø is an Energy Service Company (ESCo) Certified ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, UNI 11352, SA8000, specializing in project, construction, financing of energy efficiency interventions and in the installation of recharging points at zero emissions for e-mobility. During 2020, Samsø enabled more than 450 customers to save about 26,000 TOE (oil equivalent); the company has managed and installed plants for 80 MW of power, investing over 16 million euros in Project Financing Operations. SAMSØ operates throughout the national territory where it is present with three offices in Milan, Padua, Salerno. www.samso.it

